Golden Pen: November

Downplaying riot goes well beyond fantasy

I imagine Stan Jones is bemoaning the unfortunate timing of the publication of his opinion piece “Fantasyland” (Nov. 17).

His claim of Democratic incompetence “in the nuts and bolts of governance” came on the heels of the infrastructure bill's passage, something the previous administration consistently failed to deliver as “infrastructure week” became a long-running joke. His attempt to portray the “QAnon shaman” as merely a “playactor” coincided with the “shaman” being sentenced to 41 months in prison for his role in the violent Jan. 6 insurrection.

Jones claims Democrats wouldn't know “an insurrectionist if it slapped them in the face.” He says they live in “fantasyland.” Does he think we have forgotten the assault on the Capitol that we watched with our own eyes in real time on Jan. 6? Does he think we have forgotten the chants of “Hang Mike Pence” as we watched legislators being escorted to safe rooms? Does he not know of the many incidents of Capitol Police quite literally being slapped in the face and worse?

What is decidedly not fantasy is that on that tragic day 140 Capitol and D.C. police officers were injured. One died. As of late summer, 10 officers were still off work as a result of their injuries. The psychological trauma from hours of hand-to-hand combat caused more than 75 officers to leave or retire. Two committed suicide.

And Jones has the temerity to claim we foment a fantasy to remain in power. Never have I seen a more flagrant case of the pot calling the kettle black.