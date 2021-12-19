Sunday, December 19, 2021 1:00 am
Golden Pen: November
Downplaying riot goes well beyond fantasy
I imagine Stan Jones is bemoaning the unfortunate timing of the publication of his opinion piece “Fantasyland” (Nov. 17).
His claim of Democratic incompetence “in the nuts and bolts of governance” came on the heels of the infrastructure bill's passage, something the previous administration consistently failed to deliver as “infrastructure week” became a long-running joke. His attempt to portray the “QAnon shaman” as merely a “playactor” coincided with the “shaman” being sentenced to 41 months in prison for his role in the violent Jan. 6 insurrection.
Jones claims Democrats wouldn't know “an insurrectionist if it slapped them in the face.” He says they live in “fantasyland.” Does he think we have forgotten the assault on the Capitol that we watched with our own eyes in real time on Jan. 6? Does he think we have forgotten the chants of “Hang Mike Pence” as we watched legislators being escorted to safe rooms? Does he not know of the many incidents of Capitol Police quite literally being slapped in the face and worse?
What is decidedly not fantasy is that on that tragic day 140 Capitol and D.C. police officers were injured. One died. As of late summer, 10 officers were still off work as a result of their injuries. The psychological trauma from hours of hand-to-hand combat caused more than 75 officers to leave or retire. Two committed suicide.
And Jones has the temerity to claim we foment a fantasy to remain in power. Never have I seen a more flagrant case of the pot calling the kettle black.
About the author
Gary Copeland of Fort Wayne, whose letter appeared Nov. 28, has been selected as the month's Golden Pen Award winner. In the judgment of the editors, he had November's most effective letter.
Copeland, a 20-year Fort Wayne resident, does organizational consulting for clients including NASA, the United Nations and New York's Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. His international client list includes firms in France and Japan. He is a retired public health service officer, having worked with Native Americans as a pharmacist/educator. He relocated to Fort Wayne when his wife, a Columbia City native, had an opportunity to move back close to home.
Copeland received a gold-plated pen for his efforts. The Golden Pen Award was established to express our appreciation for the contribution our letter writers make to the editorial page.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story