Letters to the editor

A quiet, thoughtful voice that will be greatly missed

I read with deep ambivalence Karen Francisco's farewell message, “The quiet and thoughtful voices,” which appeared as part of a series she originally championed highlighting women's voices in the newspaper.

While I congratulate Francisco on beginning a new chapter after an accomplished 40-year career in journalism, the loss of her voice in particular will leave a gaping hole, not just in Fort Wayne but throughout Indiana. Winner of numerous awards for outstanding investigative journalism and thoughtful analysis, Francisco undoubtedly is one of the “quiet and thoughtful voices” desperately needed to get us out of our current polarizing death spiral undermining both public civility and civic engagement.

With typical humility, her last column recognized everyone else, including her supporters and other voices counteracting this trend. Yet that humility belies Francisco's own essential role in this community.

She not only lifted up other voices across the political spectrum, her own voice models the power of quiet and thoughtful speech we so desperately need right now. Whether comforting the afflicted or afflicting the comfortable, her writing has remained powerful, not because she brutalizes a differing perspective, but because she respects that there can be a difference.

Thanks to Francisco for making northeast Indiana a better place because of her journalism.

Steve Carr

Fort Wayne

Choice should be easy between suicide and safety

Air raid! Air raid! Bombs are raining down. Take cover in the shelters or run outside, stay there, count them, make believe, dare them to hit you.

Obliterate yourselves by not getting the shots; it's a hard way to meet your maker.

Be smart, not suicidal and crazy.

Get your shots.

Garry D. Culy

New Haven

Privileged position permits mandate opposition

If David Carroll's letter “Vaccine mandates counter to founding freedoms” (Dec. 7) doesn't shout “white male privilege,” I don't know what would.

He makes so many statements about liberties and freedoms that I had to laugh out loud.

How many Black Americans and Americans of color would say the freedoms they have enjoyed have been the “envy of the world”?

How many women would say they have been completely free to make choices regarding their education, employment opportunities and health care?

Does he seriously think a professional athlete should be pitied because he may lose a few million dollars as a result of his selfish decision?

He points out “fear mongering” by CNN, MSNBC and The Journal Gazette, but doesn't bother to address messages from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that continue to report increased COVID infection rates and a death toll already surpassing 800,000 lives in the United States alone.

He derides “security” over “liberty,” but I wonder whether he is of Medicare or Social Security age, or has ever had to accept unemployment insurance. Perhaps he has never had to use the services of a hospital emergency room where caregivers are required to provide care regardless of a patient's ability to pay.

The Founding Fathers had some good ideas, but I don't think any of them saw themselves as having all the answers for all situations that could arise in the future.

We have to use the knowledge we have gained and the good sense that has been given us to make decisions that are best for the majority of people based on changing information and conditions.

I definitely think that vaccine mandates can protect the largest number of people from experiencing the most severe cases of infection and should be part of the process to bring the pandemic under control.

Dr. J. Phillip Jackson

Fort Wayne