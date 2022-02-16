Red River contract money could be better spent

Recently, another letter writer expressed concern that, regarding trash service, it is not fair to pay for services not rendered. At $12 a month for each household, or $144 per year and 107,000 households in Fort Wayne, that adds up to $15.4 million. The contract with Red River is $4.9 million a year for trash removal and $2 million for recycling, which adds up to about half of what the city is collecting.

So one would get the impression that the funds collected by City Utilities are mostly a tax for the city, which probably could cover a decent service.

Ned Foust

Fort Wayne

Rokita ratchets up embarrassment level

Thanks to Dr. Richard Feldman for taking our embarrassment of an attorney general to the woodshed over Todd Rokita's remarks regarding COVID-19 (Feb. 1). Lately, our noble AG has been spotted walking the poop deck of the gunship Texas Highway Patrol. While these boats are meant for drug-smuggling interdiction, Rokita probably wouldn't have minded picking off an asylum seeker or two to curry favor with the former president, which is all he seems to care about. He can use his own dollars next time, and keep sailing; Ted Cruz will be waiting for him in Cancun.

Robert Haluska

Fort Wayne

Sidewalk proposals worthy first step

Councilman Russ Jehl has tried to expand free sidewalk repairs with a positive twist into pedestrian-rich neighborhoods. It is a step (pun) in the right direction.

Councilwoman Michelle Chambers initially muddied the waters by moving the boundaries well eastward and requiring means testing. Simply expanding the boundaries makes eminent sense. It would be best to expand the boundaries to the city limits.

The current system is fraught with special deals, such as freebies in TIF districts, or to businesses downtown, to big projects or to residents where major street repairs are undertaken. Those are paid for by the rest of us, but the rank and file is left to line up for a generous, but underfunded repair program, while others are left to pay full costs on our own.

To compound problems, our repair process is mostly complaint- or application-driven, leaving a checkerboard of good and bad sidewalks. And, absentee landlords too often don't even bother to participate.

The city's maintenance program doesn't much help. The department responsible does not have the troops nor the cash to produce a comprehensive rating of sidewalks, so repairs are made a bit here or a bit there.

Our goal should be to expand Jehl's program citywide and to require city government to rank every sidewalk from which to publish an annual repair schedule.

That is likely a bridge too far for the administration, so it would be best to support Jehl's amendment as the best step forward, and encourage Chambers to enlarge the area with her friendly amendment.

The current system is unfair and hardly equitable, neither efficient nor a solution.

The amendments are the most equitable and efficient use of our limited resources to produce the most good for the entire community.

Jim Sack

Fort Wayne