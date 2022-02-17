Republicans creating unfavorable environment

Day after day, the Republicans in the Indiana General Assembly accelerate a downward drive into mediocrity.

Afraid of competition in elections, they gerrymander the state districts to eliminate any hope for excellence that comes from a wide range of opinions.

Oh, and top that off with restricting mail-in ballots –a solution to a problem that doesn't exist.

Building on that, they want to allow concealed carry of firearms without a license, even though law enforcement overwhelmingly opposes it.

Afraid to teach the complete history of the United States, they propose a bill to silence teachers.

Moving on, they go to bashing schoolchildren who are transgender to insure they're further alienated and ostracized.

But why stop there? Now, they go after school librarians and “filthy books” – another pressing issue of our time.

And of course, there's the brilliant legal mind of Attorney General Todd Rokita, who took a taxpayer-financed family vacation to the Texas border and stopped at a Donald Trump rally.

In the meantime, we have citizens working to make northeast Indiana a welcoming place with economic opportunity.

But good luck trying to attract talent from out of state when the legislature works every day to create a hostile environment that's ridiculed nationally.

Carl L. Peters

Fort Wayne

Modern commercials littering airwaves

I can't help but wonder who in the television industry actually thought we here in Fort Wayne would enjoy having most of our sub-channels be infomercials.

They couldn't be very bright to have thought that. I'm also beginning to think we are expected to enjoy more commercials than programs.

Don't get me started on how inappropriate some of these commercials have become.

E.K. Goldsberry

Fort Wayne

Nature reminds of God's grace

It's early morning as I write this, looking out my rear windows onto a very snow-covered backyard and deck.

The sun is shining in its full glory, trying to warm everything up from a cold temperature this morning. The ground, with all the snow, looks pure.

Papa cardinal is watching over Mama cardinal, who is getting a drink of warm water from the small, heated bird bath. Two brave sparrows are actually taking baths in the water, having fun, splashing around, looking as though it is 90 degrees outside. The chickadees are busy eating, as are other birds.

It is a beautiful scene – very tranquil, serene, simple and peaceful.

With the garbage issues in Fort Wayne, COVID-19 rearing its ugly head and refusing to go away, political strife and dissension, Ukraine looking as though it could be a major trouble spot, so many people having such an angry attitude all the time and so many unsolved issues, it just gives this old guy hope that God is still watching over us, and somehow everything will be OK.

Michael L. Noll

Fort Wayne