Focus on protecting precious nature preserves

I am a concerned nearby resident, lifelong Allen County resident and taxpayer, admirer of our beautiful wetlands and I hold a master's degree in biology.

Regarding the rezoning of land on Ernst Road where IU Health plans to develop a massive health center: Consider the detrimental impact this will have on nearby marshes and preserves.

Developing and disrupting the topography of land so close to these marshes can have long-term detrimental effects on the preservation of abundant species in this area, as well as the ability of these wetlands to absorb and hold excess water.

This area floods often during the wet season; I cannot imagine how much more it will flood if the land is disturbed in this massive way.

Other areas of concern, especially to nearby residents, include light and sound pollution. Please consider the nearby neighbors and how this major development will affect their lives, dwellings and property value.

I'm also concerned IU Health plans to fly helicopters close to Eagle Marsh, where there are eagle nests. This will most definitely lead to the incidental harming of bald eagles.

Environmentalists have worked hard to reestablish bald eagles in our environment, and whether we realize it or not, they play a role in the ecosystem.

Aren't our county and nearby counties saturated enough with hospitals?

What about the southeast and northwest sides of our county? Do they not matter?

I implore planners to consider the environmental impact this major development will have on this southwest rural area. I also implore them to reject the request to rezone this land to commercial.

IU Health coming into our community – and destroying our treasured preserves to do so – only demonstrates greed and a goal of generating revenue.

There are better commercial areas available in our county that wouldn't affect the environment in such a negative way, should they decide to build. Let's protect our preserves.

Marina Arambula

Fort Wayne

Voting accessibility vital to fair system

We have seen right-wing legislators making moves that seem to restrict voting rights across the country. They claim we need to ensure the integrity of the system, and to accomplish that, voters should be limited to on-site voting.

This might be a valid argument. However, I think they have not considered alternative means of ensuring their concerns are met.

We still have time before our next elections to pass legislation that addresses these issues and that may give opponents a fairer stage to cast their votes.

If we enact statutes that require voting accessibility 24 hours a day for the three days before Election Day, we give more of our citizens the chance to voice their choices.

This change would allow voters limited by their employment obligations a better chance to vote.

If current public servants can't risk their political careers for a fair vote, then farewell to them.

Every citizen of this country must feel their vote counts and they have equal opportunity to cast that vote.

Robert Van Rooyen

Fort Wayne

Carrier helps make pandemic bearable

Being confined to the house in this pandemic hasn't been too bad: I have books to keep me occupied, and the newspaper to read every day, to supplement watching the TV.

Wally Elston is my Journal Gazette carrier. In spite of adverse weather conditions and messy roads, he gets the newspaper onto my porch every morning.

Thank you, Mr. Elston.

Melinda Williams Capozza

Huntington