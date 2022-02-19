We all have a role in solutions on trash

Since trash is on all of our minds, some key facts:

1) Good deals are good for all people. Each bid for service needs an analyst to review and analyze services to be delivered and adjust for risk and ability to perform at the rates provided. Low bids infer superior technology but usually the winner only has unfair expectations of labor which can lead to dissatisfaction or worse.

2) We have a responsibility to put trash in bins and prepare recyclables to increase assurance we recycle properly. All recycled materials are to be cleaned. Plastic bags are not recyclable.

3) Many dispose of uncollapsed boxes in the garbage, resulting in bins overflowing. If you can't fit a week of garbage in the trash can, you are doing something wrong or you need to pay for two bins.

Quit whining about the people who do the labor. It is not their fault. Please learn about garbage disposal and be part of the solution for America. Let's be a leader in managing our trash in the world.

Our local politicians must know that each bid for service must be analyzed to assure the quote/bid provides the same level of service (low-cost clause is a cop-out). This requires research, knowledge of services required and hard work on each bid. I suggest a deal with Purdue Fort Wayne's business school to help analyze the bids and run econometric models on likely outcomes and cost.

Politicians at the state and national level must require all manufacturers/value-added producers provide recycling plans and methods for each new product that is printed on the materials. Specifically, require businesses such as Amazon to shoulder the cost of recycling all packaging.

They must require manufacturers to provide plans for each new product, such as electric car batteries and electronic products, to have a recycling plan for all materials.

Thank you for your action on improving our city and world.

Doug Weidner

Fort Wayne

Rinehart has solutions born of experience

Imagine being represented in the Statehouse by a person who is genuinely interested in you and the issues that matter to you. Imagine this elected official has not only the passion and willingness to serve her constituents, but the experience of having faced down poverty as an unemployed single mother.

This scenario does not have to reside in your imagination. If you live in the newly redrawn House District 82 (the central core of Fort Wayne, including portions of eight ZIP codes and four townships), you have a choice in the May 3 primary election.

Melissa Rinehart wants to be your voice in the Statehouse, and she is the best qualified candidate by far to take on that role.

Currently the executive director of Wellspring Interfaith Social Services, Melissa draws from a career in human services, working with marginalized and underserved populations who need a hand up, not a handout. She understands that one in three people in our community struggle to make ends meet, are uninsured, pay too much of their income on rent or go to bed hungry.

Melissa will bring her intelligence and compassion to the role of state representative, striving to improve the lives of all while combating the social problems that plague our state and society.

To learn more about Melissa, including her views on food insecurity, housing, education and health disparities, visit melissarinehart.com or @Melissa4Indiana on Facebook.

Faith Van Gilder

Huntertown