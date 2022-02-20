Change in 2014 has proven beneficial for city, workers

City Council on Tuesday will consider an ordinance that would permit collective bargaining by more city employees.

Collective bargaining is a privilege that allows employees to bargain as a group for higher wages, better benefits and restrictive work rules.

Public sector union collective bargaining has resulted in many negative unintended consequences. Public sector union collective bargaining differs from the private sector because: 1) there is no market discipline, and 2) public sector union political contributions have increased dramatically to get friendly politicians into office to give them what they want.

Public sector union membership grew to 33.4% in 2021 – compared to 6.1% in the private sector – because they secured higher wages. Bureau of Labor Statistics data from 2021 reveals median weekly earnings of unionized local government employees of $1,235 - 22% higher than $969 for non-union.

City Council research found the same negative effects of collective bargaining in Fort Wayne.

Apples to apples positions of union city employees were compared to their non-union county counterparts. City employees were paid more, often 20% more in wages alone.

City union contracts revealed costly benefits never seen in the private sector: spousal health insurance benefits for those insured elsewhere, birthday pay, perfect attendance pay, longevity pay and paid sleep time.

Restrictive work rules prevented using a non-busy, qualified worker in a different department if that department was under a different union contract. Most senior, as opposed to most qualified, employees got promotions and access to job openings and overtime. Managers had to deal with time-consuming, sometimes bizarre grievances.

Expenses to deal with contracts in 2013 included: 1) $89,473 paid to outside law firms to help the city attorney negotiate contracts, 2) $43,783 of city division managers' time on union contract management and grievances, and 3) $200,000 a year for police and firefighter union presidents to do union work.

City Council voted to abolish collective bargaining for six non-public safety unions in 2014. This became law after a mayoral veto was overridden by a 6-3 Council vote.

The results have been impressive. Eliminating negotiating six union contracts saved hundreds of thousands of dollars each year. Without collective bargaining contracts, departments could be innovatively managed with insourcing, outsourcing, new technologies and new labor-saving skills without reopening contracts to renegotiate. Implementing new initiatives flexibly saved $50,000 to $70,000 per initiative. Insourcing work saves $2 million to $3 million a year by allowing city workers to do work previously being done by contractors at two to three times higher cost.

It became possible to bring street light maintenance and the city garage back under city management saving $660,000 per year.

The increased flexibility to utilize employees has been very important. With many employees out with COVID, it was beneficial to be able to shift available employees to understaffed departments. We were able to use city trucks and employees paying them overtime to help out with garbage service.

We conservatively estimate those changes in all city departments save city taxpayers $4 million per year. So over six years, this reform has saved $24 million, which was used for streets, more police and firefighters, and parks.

Those savings allow us to compensate employees more. All city employees received a 4% raise this year, along with improved benefits with enhanced dental and vision coverage with no increase in health care premiums for the past four years.

Unions can require dues, fees and special assessments that some workers don't want to pay. Not having to pay those fees leaves more take-home pay.

Nothing bad happened by eliminating collective bargaining. City employees still have good jobs. They are treated fairly with pre-deprivation hearings before any disciplinary action. There was no mass exodus of city workers as many feared. Fort Wayne continues to receive awards as a well-run city.

Customer service, collaboration, cost savings, innovation, engagement and upward mobility have all improved.

To retain our excellent city employees and recruit the best and brightest, the city must compete in this tight labor market. It is much easier to create a flexible environment where talent is recognized and performance is rewarded without the shackles of collective bargaining.

In 2014, there were 532 employees in the six non-public safety unions. Collective bargaining advantaged them to get higher wages and benefits but it hurt 265,000 other taxpayers of Fort Wayne who had to pay those above-market wages and benefits.

There will not be a single benefit for the citizens to restore more collective bargaining. City Council should defeat the proposed ordinances.

Dr. John Crawford, an oncologist, was an at-large member of Fort Wayne City Council. He retired in 2019.