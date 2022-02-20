Letters to the editor

Bill opposition shows leaders' unfitness

Improvement and upgrading of America's decaying infrastructure has been on the political table for the past several years. Democrats and Republicans alike have publicly supported investment in our nation's infrastructure. It was also a top campaign promise made by former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden.

Trump did not address the issue. Biden upheld his campaign promise and pushed legislation through Congress that resulted in The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021. This act will provide $1.2 trillion in investment in areas from roads, bridges and trains to broadband access and clean drinking water and create several thousand new jobs.

How does this translate to our Hoosier State? Experts estimate that 19,000 bridges in Indiana are structurally deficient and 23% of roads are in poor condition. This act could provide at least $8 billion for roads and bridges in our state, an additional $682 million for public transportation and create hundreds of new jobs for Hoosiers. Great for Indiana.

However, let us not forget, Sens. Mike Braun and Todd Young and all seven GOP congressional representatives, including Jim Banks, voted against the Infrastructure Act.

What do Hoosiers deserve? We deserve senators and representatives who support our state and the people of Indiana. We don't deserve our present senators and representatives who do not. Remember this in November and November 2024.

Stephen Ogborn

Fort Wayne

Rinehart well-trained to serve District 82

I was thrilled to learn Melissa Rinehart is running for Indiana House District 82.

I've known Melissa both personally and professionally for several years, and I believe she is uniquely qualified to represent this area of our community, as evidenced by her longstanding commitment to supporting the needs of our underserved neighbors.

Melissa helped launch and now actively supports the “Welcoming Fort Wayne” initiative, which promotes immigrant integration in the Fort Wayne community. As a member of the Legacy Joint Funding Committee, she advocates for equitable projects and ensures that the needs of those who rarely have a “seat at the table” are considered. She also serves as the executive director of Wellspring Interfaith Social Services, Inc., an organization that supports the well-being of mostly low-income individuals and families by providing free food and clothing as well as direct-service programs.

Melissa's deep understanding of the hardships faced by those living on the economic margins is reflected in her platform, which is focused on food and housing security and reducing health and educational disparities.

While my address prevents me from voting for Melissa, I'm honored to support her and encourage Journal Gazette readers to take the time to learn more about this servant leader and her vision for House District 82.

Sarah Hyndman

Fort Wayne

Residents large part of trash solution

I'm sure Fort Wayne is tired of all the talk about trash pickup. Let's talk about the responsibility of the person putting trash out.

Do homeowners and renters have any idea what the word “rules” means? I think not. Drive along the streets and look at how the garbage and recycling is set out.

The company says the container must not weigh more than 50 lbs. The lid must be closed tight. Brush, limbs and branches must be in three-foot bundles and tied. Cans must be set at the curb, three feet apart. Boxes and other cardboard must be cut down and put in the recycle can.

There are many people who refuse to recycle. Just look at the overfilled cans and you will see they do not comply. There is a reason for doing so. It allows the trash company to do the job in a speedy manner. It is said that only company cans will be picked up.

They will not get out of the truck to hand pick up trash. They have been working in uncouth circumstances. Maybe you have forgotten that COVID-19 has hit and many people have been out sick. When you have circumstances beyond your control, things are bound to change the way you do business. After all, look at the hospitals, schools, libraries and many corporations dealing with the same issue.

Employees are on such a tight schedule they rush to get the job done and in so doing the cans are on their side and the lids open. Not a very tidy look in a neighborhood.

In the 10-plus years we've lived in Fort Wayne, we have only had a couple of complaints; they were handled quite effectively.

So, I say to all households, do your job in preparing your waste appropriately by following the rules.

How many of you who complain would jump at the chance to do the job? Probably none.

Linda Ralston

Fort Wayne

Progressive vision fails many city residents

In 2020, according to the census, Fort Wayne had 279,228 residents. How many were benefiting from the current progressive vision?

Millions have been poured into downtown; the mayor says downtown went from 500 residents to 2,500. Divide the millions by the 2,000 new residents and discover the cost. In addition, I have encountered some of the most obnoxious progressive young people I've ever met. They are selfish.

I do not mean to imply all progressives are bad people. Most are caring, public-serving constituents. What we have is a group of younger residents embracing the “all-about-me” culture. Life isn't all about you.

Fort Wayne has had pride in its people. That has changed. Neighborhoods get ignored. Traffic is ignored. Garbage alley pickup is ignored. Citizens' concerns are ignored.

Many do not want to be little Cincinnati. We don't want boat taxis floating down dirty rivers. We do not want Chicago-style politics where if you agree you get services and if not tough luck. Millions spent for very little gain and a garbage provider that is the worst this city has ever seen.

A change is needed. That does not mean an urban downtown should not exist. It means others live in this community and their conservative viewpoint should be respected as well. Let's balance out city services now or just go in a whole new direction in the fall of 2023.

David L. Nichols

Fort Wayne

Perturbed letter writer is easily satisfied

Kevin Cismowski (Letters, Feb. 3) is very perturbed about a cartoon he found politically distasteful. He also refers to several TV newscasts he does not agree with: “putting up with it every night.” Cismowski does not have to “put up” with anything. He simply has to not subject himself to anything that is upsetting. Common sense.

Jackie Emberton

Fort Wayne

Funding argument should apply equally

I read with interest Susan Kahn's letter which garnered her the Golden Pen Letter Writer of the Year award. I agree with her definition of public vs. private. I'd agree with her position completely if that were the case across all taxpayer funding, but it's not.

Let's compare that definition with public and private nonprofit organizations that also receive taxpayer money.

The distinction between private and public nonprofit organizations is whether it's a 501(c)(3) or not. Planned Parenthood, which states on its website it's a 501(c)(3), is a private organization. There are 203 million private charitable organizations. Almost all receive no federal funds. Out of 2,000 pregnancy health centers, more than 80% receive no taxpayer funding. Yet Planned Parenthood receives 41% of its funding from tax dollars; $528 million in 2017 alone.

If funding is to be strictly given to public entities, then everyone should agree Planned Parenthood should not receive funds.

Just like parents who sacrifice to send their children to private schools, those who choose abortion should equally sacrifice for their choices. Echoing Kahn's words, “If you want private, you pay for it yourself. Your choice.'' I couldn't agree with her more.

Monica Koldyke Miller

Decatur