Cancel culture GOP shields kids from reality

History is bound to repeat itself now that some school systems are allowing parents control of what their kid(s) are being taught in schools.

It began when publishers of old Dr. Seuss stopped printing his books with racial stereotypes, and Fox News and Republicans cried foul – screaming cancel culture. Books that show emaciated human beings naked in a concentration camp is world history that should never be repeated. Pictures of slaves wearing leashes is part of America's history. The book “Maus” is history about the Holocaust. Banning books with content even mentioning LGTBQN is denying our kids access to seeing or being taught about American culture that represents them and shows how far we have come to be inclusive.

But now the Republicans are trying to ban it all. It's too “offensive” to kids. No. It's censorship plain and simple.

By restricting what kids are taught about the world guarantees history repeating itself. Did politicians try to censor those pictures of naked Japanese citizens affected by the atomic bombs in the '40s? No, because we want to make sure that is not repeated. It's not OK. You can't change history by banning books and you shouldn't. Events were recorded and illustrated for the purpose of educating younger generations so they don't follow their forefathers' mistakes against humanity.

You should be more concerned with what your kid(s) are watching on their devices and video games rather than erasing our despicable past. Let them read and learn. Do not enable them to make the same mistakes.

Laurie Butts

Columbia City

Record now set straight on Jan. 6, other dates

You can imagine how relieved I am to learn that the events of Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C., were only acts of ... “legitimate political discourse...”

And, of course, these “acts” were in overwhelming fashion carried out by law-abiding citizens who displayed tremendous respect for our Constitution and supporting symbols such as the American flag and the very Capitol itself.

Thank you to the Republican National Committee and its illustrious chairperson, Ronna McDaniel. Thanks to their diligence and “patriotic” efforts, all Americans have gained a more accurate interpretation of one of the sentinel events in our nation's long history.

With their great sense of logic and clear, rational thought, we can now come to better understand a number of other significant dates in American history.

Dec. 7, 1941, was not a dastardly and cowardly act of warfare thrust upon a nation at peace. It was merely an exuberant military exercise carried out by the Imperial Japanese Navy. Perhaps it got a little out of hand.

And, there was, of course, more recently the bombing of the Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City in 1995 and the downing of the World Trade Center towers in September 2001. Surely, these were again just strong but determined and rational displays of grievances against the American government. No one should have thought of these as heinous acts of terrorism.

So, again, let this poorly misguided, law-abiding American citizen graciously thank McDaniel and her RNC colleagues for doing their level best to note the facts of Jan. 6 and striving mighty to engage in a brave effort to save our system of laws and government.

Does McDaniel have 24 acres of land she wants to sell for a few trinkets?

Kevin Krajewski

Fort Wayne