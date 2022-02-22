Lack of voter ID invitation to fraud

Voter ID or fraud? It's a clear choice.

I couldn't agree more with Dwight Johnson's Feb. 6 letter regarding an official ID being required to vote. The only reason not to have one is to vote fraudulently.

We need an ID for everything else we do, and his list was so inclusive: to buy alcohol and tobacco or apply for food stamps, welfare, Medicaid, Social Security and Medicare.

We need an ID to apply for a job or open and use a bank account. An ID is required to drive, buy or rent a car.

We need an ID to get on an airplane, hold a rally, legally buy a gun and get married. We need an ID to visit the doctor, pick up a prescription, donate blood, write or cash a check, get a library card, adopt a pet, buy a cellphone and rent or buy a house.

The only logical reason to not require an official ID to vote is to provide an opportunity for voter fraud.

Candace Durnell

Fort Wayne

Bill aimed at easing waste collection woes

Much concern has been rightly expressed about Fort Wayne's trash pickup problems.

After the city signed a contract with Red River Waste Solutions, residents began experiencing long-term pickup delays and property damage.

In the contract, the maximum number of permitted missed collections was set at 83 per month. According to the city's Notice to Terminate Contract released in December, Red River had only met the requirements seven months out of more than 45 months since taking over collection services in January 2018.

Under current law, the city contracted the collector through an invitation-to-bid process, which is driven only by price, requires cities to choose the least expensive bidder and does not allow the city the flexibility to shop for the highest-quality service. This is why I am sponsoring House Bill 1286, which will allow cities to contract with solid waste collectors through a request-for-proposal procedure.

Under HB 1286, a city's board of public works could issue a request for solid waste services and consider all offers submitted. This would allow them to choose the best contractor based on residents' needs.

By adopting a request-for-proposal process, local officials would make decisions – informed by public opinion – based on the company's facility design, system reliability, energy efficiency and compatibility with source separation including recycling, instead of just the cost of the contractor alone.

Granting cities the freedom to choose vendors that have the ability to meet or exceed the needs of the community is integral to providing good government service, which enhances quality of life.

This legislation is an important part of providing the means to ensure improved access to waste collection. I also believe this bill will provide the relief Fort Wayne needs to find a better solution for reliable waste service after years of poor service from the current contractor.

If you have any questions or concerns on these or other topics, feel free to contact me at Senator.Busch@iga.in.gov or 317-232-9400.

Justin Busch

State senator, R-Fort Wayne

An angle on education

I see Florida is proposing a law that would ban any lessons that would make students feel “uncomfortable.”

I'm guessing geometry will not be offered in any high school in Florida.

Dave Bierbaum

Fort Wayne