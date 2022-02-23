Concerto a brilliant treat for those in attendance

The Embassy Theatre rocked Saturday night when maestro Andrew Constantine directed the Fort Wayne Philharmonic and local tuba player Chance Trottman-Huiet (pictured) in the John Williams Concerto for Tuba and Orchestra.

The audience jumped to their feet, cheering the soloist's performance, and orchestra members stood to loud applause.

Not always do modern compositions arouse such a response, but the orchestra captured the essence of Williams' work and showed the basis of his long-standing popularity – Williams having received Oscar nominations second only to Walt Disney, with awards for the music in “Star Wars” and “Jaws.”

Saturday's audience will long remember this live performance and can take pride in the exciting work of maestro Constantine and our local artists.

Anita Hursh Cast

Fort Wayne

Premium plus penalty part of Medicare burden

We are “eligible to sign up for prescription drug coverage”when we start Medicare.

We are given a choice. Sign up or incur a penalty for every month we have gone without when we do sign up.

I had no coverage for 51 months from October 2017 to December 2021, and here is why:

I spend less money on drugs in a year than the deductible costs I'd have to meet before the insurance company would pay for anything. On top of that, I'd pay a premium.

What kind of “coverage” is that? It works great if you're the insurance company.

I save more on prescriptions using GoodRx.

I still don't need it, but with the threat of a growing penalty, I bought the cheapest plan, Part D, at $6.80 a month.

Now, add a penalty of $17, and my $6.80 premium becomes $23.80 a month. I will pay my premium and continue to use GoodRx, never reaching the insurance company's $480 deductible.

I realize I'm luckier than some folks who need expensive drugs and “good coverage,” if there is such a thing.

My main issue is that it is not fair to charge a penalty to someone who does not need the coverage that Medicare, private insurance or Big Pharma is trying to push on them.

Where is the justice? And yet, it is commonly accepted because it's our government and that's just the way it is.

We need to ask why. Who are the powers behind this?

Some say you need to pay into Medicare when you don't need it so it will be there when you do, like car insurance. The difference is the car insurance company is not going to penalize you for every month you were of driving age but didn't have insurance, much less a vehicle.

What was being deducted from my check all those years at work? Oh, prescriptions not included? Well, you might as well tell me Medicare doesn't cover my hearing or my eyes or my teeth.

Oh, yeah. They don't. But that's a whole other unpleasant surprise for later in life.

Wake up, youngsters.

Robert Suraci

Fort Wayne

Consider the individual

Having proudly served in Vietnam, I viewed a profound statement recently: “The death of one man is a tragedy; the death of millions is a statistic.”

Billie Johnson

Fort Wayne