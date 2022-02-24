Student input essential for HB 1134 to work

In March of 1995, Senate Bill 324 established that two high school students be named as members of a State Standards Task Force, ensuring their voice on standardized testing and student accountability.

In 1992, State Superintendent H. Dean Evans, as well as Carroll High School's Political Action Club students and others in Allen County, began a Student Advisory Panel of 12 high school members statewide to advise the state task force. Three years later, this effort became law.

Students affected by the current curriculum bill, House Bill 1134, must help save their freedoms through opposition. Government censorship and legal penalties will reduce discourse critical to education if this bill passes.

Teachers will not be able to discuss “uncomfortable” issues, even if students request information or guidance. The bill brings up fascist intentions by lawmakers, “canceling” history and stopping lessons about times when our free democracy crushed and eliminated evils of the past.

It represents an anti-American attack on how American values changed history.

The effects on our students will be regrettable, along with the fears teachers will face every day.

Inspired by an executive order in September 2020, Indiana lawmakers have hidden their real agenda. Driven by destructive parental actions over the past year, the ruse of “transparency” was paraded as faux fear-mongering.

In HB 1134, language must be added to “include two high school students as voting members of the community advisory council.” In my years of refugee casework, high school students were always the best advisers, as they are the true bridges between the community and parents.

Ahead of statutory action, local boards may begin this inclusion immediately in determining student feelings and ideas affecting their education.

Fred Gilbert

Fort Wayne

Wild animals not pets; keep your paws off

Kudos to the Senate Committee on Natural Resources for passing House Bill 1248, which would prohibit the public from petting and holding bear and large feline cubs.

These baby animals should be cared for by their nurturing mothers, not hand-raised and subjected to stressful conditions, such as crowds of people waiting for the selfish experience of touching them.

If the Senate passes this bill, it will greatly reduce the likelihood of a place like the now-shuttered Wildlife in Need Center starting up another operation that profits from the misery inflicted on baby bears and big cats by the cub-petting industry.

Iesha Miller

Fort Wayne

Lack of trash pickup warrants refunds

I'm tired of the political posturing concerning Red River Waste Solutions and the lack of trash pickup.

Regardless of whatever Fort Wayne's deal with the company is, the fact is that every citizen is contractually paying the city for our trash to be picked up every week.

In the past six weeks, I have twice gone two weeks between pickups. These are just the latest of missed pickups.

Whenever I pay for a product or service I do not receive, I expect a refund – as should others. The city should pay for these refunds, as our contract is with the city and not Red River Waste Solutions.

By the way, I heard on the news recently Red River Waste Solutions won't pick up your trash if too much snow is on the lid. Really?

Mark Richardson

Fort Wayne