Dystopian fiction need not become fact or our fate

A quote from George Orwell's “1984” says that he “who controls the past controls the future; who controls the present controls the past.”

The manipulation of written records, provision of alternate facts and creation of a parallel universe in which the party Orwell envisioned is the sole arbiter of truth are now real possibilities.

Our national heritage is under attack. The idea of a “nation of laws” established with the expressed sentiment of “We the People” has been subverted.

Our unique nation matured, guided by a written constitution. The imperfections in the original document are being corrected to a degree that has made America a bastion of basic freedoms and liberties – which are in turn envied, emulated and despised.

Liberties we assume to be our natural birthrights are not to be taken lightly. Without just laws and a firm commitment to equality, society dissolves into chaos.

Freedoms must be available to all. Otherwise, a separation of fact from political fiction will fester and inevitably result in despair and violence.

To refuse to look critically at our history is an invitation to the evils nurtured in political fiction.

We owe it to ourselves, our children and the world to acknowledge our imperfections.

Likewise, it is not an easy task to make a reality of the ideals promised in our founding documents.

Words alone are insufficient. If we hope to challenge the world, to insist all humans deserve basic rights, we must first look inward.

History is not fixed; research and reevaluation are messy and often lead to discomfort and the need to reassess “isms” accepted without question.

Let us not be afraid to look closely into our historical closets. If we ignore who we are and glibly accept the notion of our superiority, we fail.

John May

Fort Wayne

Legislative action can keep pets, people safe

Rep. Dave Abbott's House Bill 1248, which has now passed the House and the Senate Committee on Natural Resources, would go a long way in protecting baby bears as well as tiger and lion cubs from the cruelties associated with allowing the public to handle these animals.

Without this reasonable bill, Indiana is a safe haven for bad actors like Wildlife in Need was for years before state authorities finally shut it down and removed the animals.

It's not too often we see legislators work quickly to remedy a serious problem that threatens both animal welfare and public safety.

I urge the Senate to pass HB 1248 to make Indiana a safer place for captive bears and big cats as well as an unsuspecting public who could be injured during close encounters with these animals.

Paula Neuman

Fort Wayne

Suspects face apt charges for crimes at Capitol

This is in response to Dave Eiserle's Feb. 11 letter.

He asked, regarding the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, “If this is an insurrection, where are the charges of sedition for those being held and charged?”

A Google search reveals the following Department of Justice news release dated Jan. 13, 2022: “Leader of Oath Keepers and 10 other individuals indicted in federal court for seditious conspiracy ... .”

SCOTT McMEEN

Fort Wayne