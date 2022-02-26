Months of piling trash leave few options

According to the Feb. 6 paper, the recycle/trash pickup is back on schedule. What a laugh!

Our recycling – a whole alley of folks – has not been picked up since Dec. 31. Our containers are stuffed full.

Our trash collector is 68, so I'm told, and has little help. He picks the garbage up most of the time, so we're – kind of – OK with that.

I have reported the missed recycling pickups online at least four times as well as called 311.

Since we have a Friday pickup, we can't get through to 311 until Monday.

I own my house, pay my taxes, pay my bills – Fort Wayne City Utilities included – and still am not getting the service I've paid for.

What are we supposed to do?

ANN McGAW

Fort Wayne

Youth to inherit a slew of consequential issues

In my opinion, the COVID-19 epidemic could have been an opportune time to demonstrate to schoolchildren how a united national effort could stop the spread of the virus and limit its morbidity and death toll.

Instead, our youth have become a casus belli as “concern for their future” has led to battles over virtual learning, masking, social distancing, vaccinations, parents' rights, mandates and federal overreach.

While we're at it, why not add early school start times and the nutritive value of the school cafeteria menu as well as bullying and shaming to the list of concerns for their development?

Then, too, if you are uncomfortable with fiat currency and distressed by the national debt, what about the enormous debt amassed in response to the pandemic from vaccine research and administration, stimulus checks and assistance to small businesses that will fall on our youth to deal with?

And, most importantly, what about the dire warnings from the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Control that we have to make significant reductions in our consumption behavior and our generation of industrial waste by 2030 or face severe environmental disruption?

However, some actions have been taken related to these concerns.

The Indiana legislature has had a hearing on a ban on transgender student participation in sports. Fort Wayne has announced a 10-year economic growth plan. Consumers, even in the face of inflation, have not eased demand, and the U.S. is sending troops that could end up on the Ukrainian border for some reason or another.

All I can say is: Good luck to our kids.

Chester Baran

Fort Wayne

Congress should admit old election untruths

I would like to know why it took Mike Pence more than a year to come out and say Donald Trump was wrong in saying that Pence could overturn the election.

Now that Pence has said Trump was wrong, will any people in Congress – either in the House or Senate – go on record saying Trump was wrong?

If the people in Congress had endured the “hugs and love from ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse” like police officers endured that day, would they still be silent?

When I was growing up, I was taught that when you spread things that are not truthful, they are called lies.

When a person says things that are not truthful, they are called a liar.

Sally Halterman

Garrett