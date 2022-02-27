Letters to the editor

Mass delusion reflects democracy's decline

Let me paint you a scenario: A group of constituents who oppose Rep. Jim Banks' lack of support for the Capitol Police meet and decide to march on Banks' home.

When this group arrives at the Banks house, they are chanting slogans. They proceed to go onto the Banks property, continuing their demonstration. The group breaks down the front door and enters the home; they start breaking all the windows and furniture. Some of the demonstrators throw feces all over the house and urinate on the carpets. Meanwhile, other demonstrators search the house for occupants – all the time chanting, “hang 'em.” Others in the group steal items from the home.

The local police are overwhelmed with the number of demonstrators, and the police are beaten with ball bats and other weapons by the demonstrators. The scene is ugly.

If you believe as Banks, Jim Jordan and other Republicans, then this is just “legitimate political discourse.” If you are among the group who think the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot was just “political discourse,” the scenario I painted is no different than what happened at our nation's Capitol.

If you truly believe as the Republican National Committee and many Republicans that the assault on our Capitol was “legitimate political discourse,” then the old adage that ignorance is bliss is true. The amount and level of ignorance along with the spreading of a false narrative displayed by the RNC and Trump supporters shows the level of decay of democracy in the United States.

JEFF McCANN

Spencerville

Russia right to defend against Ukrainians

Ukraine is not our friend, and we are in direct violation of an agreement to expand NATO “not one inch eastward” past a reunited Germany, according to former U.S. Secretary of State James Baker. We are shamefully supporting the violent descendants of Nazi collaborators and if there is a pivot point to change direction, this is it.

I wonder what we would do if we had Russian military operations close to our borders? Oh, that's right! We told them to get out of Cuba in 1962, in addition to pulling our missiles out of Turkey.

The Russians lost 20 million people in World War II, many of them slaughtered by the Nazis. No wonder they get a tad nervous when there is a corrupt country full of them along their border.

Terry Smith

Decatur

Bill a step backward for environment

A bill proposed in the Indiana General Assembly would prohibit the state from doing business with banks and other organizations that have decided to divest from fossil fuels. This bill, and the mindset that inspired it, are wrong on almost every possible level.

As our planet heats up and climate change accelerates, humanity needs to do everything it can to speed the transition away from fossil fuels as their use is the largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions. That our representatives are considering putting the brakes on that transition shows that their loyalty is toward fossil fuel companies more than the communities that reside on our planet.

My church decided last year to divest from fossil fuels, and I'm proud we did so, however small the impact may be. While we are not seeking a contract with the state, Indiana should not try to privilege companies that remain in thrall to a fossil fuel idol. If it is illegitimate to make our planet uninhabitable for humans and hostile to life, then it is illegitimate to profit off the companies that make that nightmare a more likely reality.

The theologian Walter Wink described spirits as the logic and personalities of systems and institutions. Given that description, it appears that the fossil fuel industry, as well as the state of Indiana, is filled with a spirit bent on destroying life on our planet. In that case, call it what you will: We need divestment, boycott, yes, even an exorcism of the spirit of fossil fuels from our institutions so that our world can be a healthy and sustainable one for the next seven generations and beyond.

Timothy C. Murphy

Senior pastor, Plymouth Congregational Church

Original concrete worth preserving

I was elated to read on Feb. 9 that City Council passed an ordinance to repair sidewalks, with priority to be given to legacy neighborhoods. As someone who walks miles every day on Fort Wayne sidewalks, I want to draw attention to what makes sidewalks in legacy neighborhood so wonderful: original concrete.

Old concrete – especially that laid before World War II – has substantially more character than newer concrete and provides better traction during inclement weather. Inasmuch as sidewalks add value to neighborhoods, original concrete sidewalks add even more value.

I write this letter in the hopes that “sidewalk repair” will also mean “sidewalk preservation.” I fear that, out of expediency, uneven and poorly drained sidewalks of old concrete will be pulverized to make way for new concrete pours, thus robbing legacy neighborhoods of that which gives them value. I trust there is a way to preserve the old concrete slabs, with repairs focused on leveling and providing drainage for the sidewalk beds themselves.

David G. Schuster

Fort Wayne

Birthday greetings from the confessional

The story about the Rev. John Sheehan, priest-chaplain at the University of Saint Francis and trained opera singer (Feb. 10), described how he is liable to break out into song at meetings, restaurants and football practices. Add to that the confessional box.

A couple of weeks prior, my wife Elaine and I attended mass at USF and afterward she asked whether Father John would hear her confession. While I was waiting in the quiet church, all of a sudden, I heard this somewhat muffled but strong operatic voice belting out “Happy Birthday” and echoing through the church. It was my wife's birthday, about which she told Father John at the end of her confession. Immediately he began singing, right there and in full voice, shocking my wife, of course, and leaving us both with a tale to recount ever after to family and friends (and JG readers).

Daniel Avila

Fort Wayne

Biden COVID response too little, too late

More than two years after the advent of COVID-19, it took the Biden administration a full three and a half weeks after we ordered our at-home free COVID-19 tests. They were made in China, where the virus started.

The COVID crest is past. The rate of new (now relatively mild) infections is rapidly dropping. President Joe Biden was too little and too late, first with critically needed drug therapies and now with mostly unneeded test kits.

What once was Operation Warp Speed during the Trump administration has become what someone called “Operation Snail Speed.” I call it DIA (Democrats in action).

Russ Kirby

Fort Wayne

Gratitude for writers' verifiable statements

Thank you to Julie Hollings-worth for her Feb. 6 letter, “HB 1134 will hasten Indiana's brain drain.” It is an interesting compare/contrast of uncomfortable conversations, past and present.

Also, gratitude for Robert D. Phillips' letter, “Unverifiable claims diminish argument,” asking for writers to use resources to back their claims.

Both writers had facts to back up their statements.

Joni Weber

Fort Wayne