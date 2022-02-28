Legal action could solve vaccination crisis

Over the past few months, newspapers and television have been plastered with news about people who are against vaccinations.

They only care when they get sick and fill our hospitals, crying mommy and taking rooms from people who really need them.

Here is a simple solution:

I don't want to take away anyone's freedoms – you would either comply or face the alternative. If you choose not to get vaccinated, you would just sign a notarized waiver that is entered into a national database, so when you go to our overtaxed hospitals, you would be scanned for the information you provided.

If the waiver is on file, you would be sent away so a person who should be there can receive the care they deserve.

Here is the rub. If you lie on admittance, you would be charged with a felony, and we would pay bounty hunters to prove you did, much like they are able to do in the great state of Texas.

Most naysayers don't remember polio. It was very much a threat during my youth. One of my classmates got it and had a disability for the rest of his life.

Needless to say, I hated shots, but I did what was right. Somehow, that finally helped stop the problem of polio.

Little do they know, all kids get those same shots before they are allowed in school today. Funny how that works. Whatever is good for the goose should be good for the gander.

George D. Smith

New Haven

Adding Ukraine to NATO would strengthen US

Ukraine has stated it wishes to join NATO.

What are we waiting for? We are showing weakness by not expediting this process.

Ukraine joining NATO bolsters our strength and influence in Europe. It creates a stronger union of force against an aggressive Russia. Remember, they were the Soviet Union not all that long ago.

The countries of Europe have their greatest strength in unity. Ukraine alone is vulnerable.

Russia's fabrication of reasons to attack and occupy its neighbor is ridiculous. Russia has no reason to fear for its security because of Ukraine – or all of NATO, as far as that goes – so any claim to that effect is unfounded.

We threaten sanctions if they invade. What a wimpy threat. Have we brought any of our adversaries around the world to their knees with sanctions?

Let's stop their aggression now. They will only become more bold with each successful step.

I believe in diplomacy, and I believe that diplomacy is accomplished by meeting strength with strength.

Andy Wyss

Fort Wayne

Kindness of stranger greatly appreciated

I would like to thank the gentleman who took me from Fort Wayne Retina Pc on West Jefferson to Lutheran Hospital.

My husband had dropped me off at Fort Wayne Retina Pc, but then I found out my appointment was at Lutheran.

I had no way of getting there.

The gentleman was very kind. Thanks so much.

Marlene Deiser

Fort Wayne