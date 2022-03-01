Bullerman Ditch stripped of its natural beauty

For more than 10 years, I've walked nearly each day. One of my favorite places has been along the Bullerman Ditch (along Stellhorn Road near the corner of Wheelock Road). I've seen snakes, rabbit families, otters – even a squirrel swimming across the creek. I stopped to allow newly hatched turtles cross the path toward the water just last year. The birds have always been abundant.

My question is: Why were all the plants, bushes, evergreens and trees along the banks recently removed so maliciously and devastatingly? It looks like a tornado touched down.

The importance of the Bullerman Ditch is clear. It carries water to the Maumee River and ultimately Lake Erie. A few years ago, there was a plea to stop mowing, plant native plants and curb the use of fertilizer, pesticides and herbicides near the ditch. What has changed that all of the vegetation has been removed?

Throughout the summer we watch flowers turn to fruit, the fruit ripen and finally the birds enjoy the outcome. We've observed people picking spectacular wildflower bouquets. It has always been a very happy place. Green space has been especially important the past two years for many people, promoting mental and physical health.

Whatever work needed to be done, could the company removing the vegetation not have saved one side of the trees, bushes, flowers and ground cover? Did anyone consider the erosion that will occur without the vegetation? Could a more surgical approach have taken place to limit the loss? It will take years for the greenery to return to the banks of the ditch.

I am not an environmental extremist, but I have a fundamental belief as human beings we are intended to be stewards of the earth. We have failed in this instance. I hope we can do better as a community next time.

Susan Campbell

Fort Wayne

An unneeded bill

Only goofballs stick their arms out to pet a wild animal, bear or lion (meat eaters), etc.

Do it once, guaranteed you won't be able to do it again (common sense).

Legislators need to get on with more important things. Put the blame where it belongs.

Garry D. Culy

New Haven

Warm welcomes greet transplant to city

Any thoughts of a second home never included the possibility of a place such as Fort Wayne. But with two daughters' families soon to grow to four grandchildren, “it just made sense.” After 53 years in San Diego, visiting Indiana regularly somehow seemed logical.

As I've occasionally shared those sentiments to grocery clerks, utility phone operators and residential service companies, they've all offered their sincerest welcome. Is this just the whole of the Midwest or specific to Fort Wayne?

Whether it was setting up service for internet, gas/electric utilities or city water billing, I couldn't get over how often they called me by name and used their first names in conversation. Kroger's Marketplace is unlike any store in Southern California. They're some of the friendliest and most helpful folks imaginable! Virginia at The Journal Gazette could not have been nicer and more understanding of my part-time residency.

While these sub-20 temperatures are going to take some getting used to, the warm welcome extended to us has made it feel like home. Thanks, Fort Wayne! It's nice to be here.

Eric Graves

Fort Wayne