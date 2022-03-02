School censorship ignores realities of our history

Our legislature just shelved a bill that would have prohibited educators from teaching what are considered controversial subjects. “Controversial” would have been determined by members of the majority party.

School districts already have procedures to determine appropriate curriculum. This is a slippery slope with potential adverse implications with regard to state-sponsored censorship and the First Amendment.

First you mandate what can be taught; the next step is directing teachers how to teach permissible subjects.

For example, I recently saw an article reference one of our southern states where the legislature suggested replacing the word “slavery” with “involuntary servitude” in history books. Ah, that sounds better. We do not want to offend anyone with the reality of our history.

Under this bill, a teacher would have been prohibited from asserting that no one on the basis of their race, sex, religion, national origin or political affiliation could be considered inherently racist or oppressive. That means if you are teaching a course on the Holocaust, you could not suggest that Nazis are inherently evil.

I recently saw a short piece on a legislator who stated if you teach about the Holocaust, you should give both sides of the issue. Would someone smarter than me please explain what two sides of the Holocaust there might be?

Nazis are inherently evil. White supremacists are racist. There are no good people in the ranks of groups like these.

I implore our elected officials to concern themselves with more pressing issues, such as making sure everyone and their crazy uncle can carry a handgun without having to mess with those troublesome gun permits and ensuring transgender girls cannot play on girls' sports teams, another serious problem that demands immediate attention.

JAMES B. McFADDEN

Fort Wayne

Play shares story of notable sisters

Ruth Tyndall Baker's “Women Unbound” deserves recognition. Here is a play with characters tinged with desire, based on history, and in no way boring.

Starring accomplished actresses Kate Black, Nancy Kartholl, Sarah Hodgin and Robin Delaughter, the play is about Fort Wayne's Hamilton sisters: Edith, Alice and Margaret.

Alice was one of the first women to earn a medical degree and the first woman to join the faculty at Harvard University. Edith's accomplishments include her book “Mythology,” a classic still used today.

Baker's in-depth research and deft dialogue are impressive. Every English and theater student should attend this riveting play directed by Thom Hofrichter, who is well-known in northeast Indiana for theater excellence.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. Sundays from Friday through March 13 in the Studio Theater in Kettler Hall on the Purdue Fort Wayne campus.

Rachel S. Roberts

Auburn

US efforts better focused closer to home

I find it ironic and moronic that President Joe Biden seems more concerned with a border halfway around the world than with our own southern border.

Could it be that the sound and fury directed at the Ukrainian border are to mask the impotency of his administration on illegal immigration, drugs flooding the country, inflation, lawlessness and the surrender of America's energy independence?

Bruce Cynar

Leo-Cedarville