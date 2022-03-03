Benefits of hybrids aren't enough for most

Recently, as we were traveling toward Indianapolis on Interstate 69, I was undone to discover we were about to run out of gas. Immediately, I began to calculate the shortest walk to a filling station.

My sweet wife softly asked whether I recalled what we'd been told when we purchased our hybrid Prius. She seemed to recall being told this car could go on either gas or electrical power.

“Maybe it's going to run on electricity. Maybe it's doing that right now!” she chirped.

Our car had been doing so for the past several miles. Sheepishly, I remembered that had been one of the selling points 12 years ago when we purchased the Prius. Relieved, we drove to the next gas station and filled up.

This anxious moment reminded me of two or three other decisions we had made – and later forgotten about – over the past 12 years.

We had agreed it would be best to keep jackets, gloves, scarves and boots in the car in winter; we agreed, but we still haven't done anything about it.

We did take the car to the shop at the scheduled times for checkups – they called to remind us each time.

We're fortunate, over these past 12 years, not to have needed any major repairs. Our odometer says we're still getting close to 50 miles on each gallon of gas – after more than 127,000 miles driven. We're members of a “One Hundred Thousand Miles Club.”

Now, we've been doing a little thinking. We can't remember seeing either a brand-new or used small hybrid car for sale. We have a couple of suspicions about why.

First, most folks prefer larger, more expensive cars and pickups. Also, dealers make a lot more money selling larger vehicles. It's a free country!

Second, many drivers consider several cents more at the pump and higher mileage costs negligible. We guess it's true: “Ya pays yer money and ya makes yer choice.”

Francis Frellick

Fort Wayne

Americans have forgotten meaning of civic virtue

Recently in the “Today in History” feature of The Journal Gazette there was mention of the rationing of shoes during World War II.

Can anyone fathom what would happen today? There would be mandate protests, Black Lives Matter marches, crowds to loot businesses and screams of racism, discrimination and bias to low-income people.

Have you ever wondered if other nations are taking notes? Put Americans under stress and every act is an excuse to blame mental illness.

There is no longer a purpose to sacrifice for the betterment of society.

Ray Doyle

Fort Wayne

Payment plight hero

The night before the Super Bowl, I went to the grocery to pick up a few essentials. When I got to the checkout counter, I couldn't find my credit card. I said to the young kid totaling my order, “I guess I'll have to write a check.” Well, guess what? I had used the last of my checks.

The gentleman behind me said, “I'll pay for your groceries.” The total was more than $40.

I tried to refuse his extremely kind offer, asking him if he had a business card with his address on it; when I got home I would mail him a check.

He just kept repeating that he was happy to cover my cost. I asked if he had a favorite team playing in the Super Bowl – I would cheer them on!

Nope. He didn't care who won. His final appeal was, “Merry Christmas. Pass it on.” I most certainly will.

What a kind, generous thing to do. It made my day, my week, my month. Thank you so much.

Kathleen Kearns

Fort Wayne