Loan legislation lacks integrity

The moment I saw the headline referring to a “new type of loan” and the photo of Sen. Andy Zay, it wasn't hard to connect the dots as to what was happening and who would be the winners and losers.

Zay, who owns a business in Huntington, sponsored a bill authorizing a new kind of “payday-type” loan. Neither Zay nor anyone else denies that these loans can quickly rack up enormous additional indebtedness.

In one example Niki Kelly cited in reporting on the bill, a $2,500 loan could generate $2,269 in finance charges in just six months. If the debtor makes the monthly payments of $794.83, the total cost is $4,769.

What person who cannot access traditional lending sources can afford interest charges that amount to an annual rate of 267%?

In these challenging economic times, do we really want to expose impecunious and desperate Hoosiers to such usurious loans?

In a 2019 podcast, Zay spoke passionately about his Christian faith. I wonder how the senator squares this bill with Christian teachings on the sin of usury. Multiple passages in the Bible forewarn against the grave sin of taking advantage of the poor when lending.

Zay's bill facilitates precisely what his professed faith proscribes. It doesn't take a scholar to detect the blatant hypocrisy here.

Defending the loans he would unleash on his fellow Hoosiers, Zay stated, “It's a tough piece of legislation. Many of us don't understand, and many of us will never use them.”

Should this be the standard? Should we write off the most vulnerable of our citizens if only a small number of them are victimized?

Given the poverty rate in his constituency, the senator's dismissive attitude brings to mind the immortal words of Homer Simpson: “Just because I don't care doesn't mean I don't understand.”

Jim Fenton

Fort Wayne

Banks' approval at an all-time low

Just curious ... according to letters, what's Rep. Jim Banks' informal approval rate?

I can't recall a single positive comment among his 3rd District constituents in more than two years ... They've been maybe 99% negative.

I know, it's a liberal, leftist Journal Gazette campaign ...

He took a solemn oath twice. It's time to honor it.

Let's throw this sycophant out.

Jeff Hamilton

Auburn

Elected officials should follow will of the people

If I ran for Congress or state legislature and won, I would truly listen to my constituents.

I would set up a website that all registered voters could access to weigh in on any upcoming bills.

I would post bills online and let the constituents vote yea or nay. Whatever side garnered more votes would get my vote. It would be totally transparent. You would be able to see the vote tally anytime you wanted to.

I would not vote how my party told me to. I would not vote how the lobbyists told me to. I would vote how you told me to.

You are the ones who put me in office to be your voice. Of course, I would be ostracized the first time I voted against my party, but I took the office promising to vote for what you wanted, not for what the political bosses or big-dollar donors wanted.

Seems logical to me. But, hey, when have politics ever been logical?

D.R. Murphy

Fort Wayne