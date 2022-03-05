Doctor's opinion based on ambition, not science

Dr. Tyler Johnson recently felt the need to write a column giving us his medical opinion of House Bill 1041 which seeks to legislate participation in school sports for transgender athletes (Feb. 22). This is the same Dr. Tyler Johnson who this same paper has published with the opinion that hospitals shouldn't ask their employees to get vaccinated to protect the vulnerable population they have taken an oath to care for.

Considering that there are literally hundreds of issues that affect the residents of northeast Indiana more than a tiny percentage of high school athletes, just maybe his opinion on this subject is a way to garner votes at the expense of vulnerable children. A column both patronizing and cynical, I would hope voters will see through the poorly disguised political ambition these “doctor's orders” represent.

Dr. Marcus A. Jimenez

Fort Wayne

Hershberger positioned as law enforcement leader

As former Internal Affairs officers and retirees of the Allen County Sheriff's Department, we endorse Chief Deputy Troy Hershberger for sheriff. We have been impressed with his handling of high-stress situations as well as his leadership in various administrative roles.

Unlike other police departments, the sheriff is a constitutional office elected by the citizens of each county. Along with maintaining a full-service law enforcement agency, state law requires the sheriff to perform several other duties: maintaining and managing the Civil Division, Warrants Division and Confinement (Jail) Division. Each of these departments has myriad duties: courtroom security, collecting past-due taxes, serving warrants, managing extraditions, jail safety and providing medical services for inmates. The liability of the Confinement, Warrants, and Civil Divisions is a massive undertaking and requires both a working knowledge and experience in these areas.

Hershberger has fully prepared himself by knowing these responsibilities inside and out.

The sheriff must also have a solid understanding of the financial aspect of such a complex operation. Because of his experience, Troy knows and appreciates the smallest details of budgeting within each division and how that affects the overall operation of the department.

As former Internal Affairs officers, we regard ethics and integrity above all. We have never seen Hershberger waver in making ethical decisions. He will demand the utmost professionalism and integrity from himself, his officers and all his employees.

From our firsthand experience working with Troy Hershberger, it is clear he is fully prepared for the position of sheriff of Allen County; he deserves your vote.

Capt. Ron Rayl (retired)

Chief Deputy William Smallwood (retired)

Capt. John Zagelmeier (retired)

Allen County Sheriff's Department

Lack of trash pickup calls for drastic action

I read Mark Richardson's Feb. 24 letter. I agree a refund is in order.

Our recycling just got picked up after going a month without service. How can city spokesman John Perlich say refunds aren't warranted when service is still being provided? If that were true, then our recycling would have been picked up at least once in a month. All the additions around us didn't get service either.

We are told to continue to leave bins out for pickup; wind has blown trash everywhere. I highly doubt any of us want to live in a city where trash is all over the ground.

Maybe it's time for a class-action suit?

Rob Peterson

Fort Wayne