Letters to the editor

Respecting officers a necessity, not a choice

As the guilty verdict came down in the Kim Potter case, I am sure each of us wondered: Will she be vilified like Derek Chauvin?

I remember him resting his body weight on George Floyd's neck like he was resting at home – a tragic display of lawlessness.

But that doesn't define the police officers throughout this country, or even in our city.

Do they make mistakes? Yes. Do they need to be trained when it comes to when to use their service weapon versus a Taser? Yes. Do they need to be reevaluated on a regular basis? Yes.

But do they deserve to be vilified for the actions of a few? Certainly not.

That shifts the responsibility to parents. Remember, actions send a message to your children. If you say or act in a disrespectful manner toward law enforcement, you are signing your children's death warrant.

Our system isn't perfect. It reflects the imperfections of those who set it up, but it works.

Counselors are warranted, but not in the line of fire. If anything, they add a challenge for the officers: to watch out for their safety.

If a citizen is hellbent on murderous rampage, all the counseling in the world isn't changing the outcome.

It is the job of the chief of police to implement procedures. If he is unable to, he deserves to be demoted or fired. There isn't room for mistakes.

To the families that have lost loved ones, my heart breaks, but not all officers are to blame.

And when I see 9-year-old children holdings signs proclaiming “enough is enough,” do they understand the gravity of those words?

Please teach your children they must respect authorities.

Actions of resistance put you clearly in the line of fire. We are not a nation of lawlessness, but a nation that continues to evolve for the betterment of our citizens.

Charles Sizemore Simmers

Fort Wayne

Out-of-state landlords drive up local rent

Things have gone way too far with apartment rents. Fort Wayne is not an affordable city anymore.

Companies from New York and California are buying out apartment complexes and making it to where tenants cannot afford to rent any longer, raising rents $200 to $300 or more.

No wonder there are so many homeless people.

How do they expect tenants to rent? Tenants have been in some of these complexes for years and now they have to move or become homeless.

Fort Wayne just a few years ago was known as a good place to live and very affordable – not the case anymore.

This is just the beginning. Shame on these companies.

Sue Stinnett

Fort Wayne

Traffic offenders not music to the ears

Even though it has been more than two months since Christmas, Allen County drivers are still playing their favorite carol: “A-Run, Run Red Light; A-Run, Run Red Light.”

Uh, oh! Grandma just got T-boned by a selfish scofflaw.

Jeff Olsen

New Haven

NOVID Act essential as post-pandemic shield

COVID has caused millions of deaths worldwide. Despite having more COVID deaths, low-income countries have populations where only 5.5% of people have been vaccinated, compared to 72% in high-income countries.

For example, Yemen, with the highest case mortality rate, only has 1.2% of its population vaccinated.

The effect of low vaccination rates in low- to moderate-income countries is not limited to those countries. If vaccination rates remain as they are, the current line of first-generation vaccinations could become ineffective within the year as the virus mutates. To end the pandemic, we must vaccinate the world.

We can accomplish this by supporting the NOVID Act, which will scale up global vaccine production by allocating $25 billion to deliver 8 billion doses of the vaccine and $8.5 billion to vaccinate 60% of people in low- to moderate-income countries. The act will also establish a Pandemic Preparedness and Response Program to oversee global pandemic responses and coordinate multiple branches for a more effective preventative response.

By supporting the NOVID Act, we are taking the necessary steps to prevent future pandemics and improve global health. The members of Duke Partners in Health Engage implore Rep. Jim Banks to co-sponsor the NOVID Act.

Priya Meesa

Fort Wayne

No sub in classroom for true professionals

I am offering my opinion on matters of education not as a teacher but as a taxpayer.

Like everyone else in society, no matter their career or status, we are all impacted by the decisions that affect our schools and staff. I was a teacher in the mid-1970s and with a teaching contract of $6,000 I realized that a career in education was unaffordable. I returned to a business career where even at that time I could earn five times that amount.

I loved teaching and, like my colleagues, believed that despite the pay I could have a positive influence in my student's lives. With the disparity in income, I needed to make a choice.

Decades later I saw this disparity change as our teaching friends were able to generate an income approaching my own. With the wisdom of our legislators and the restructuring of teacher's pay, despite their professional status and advanced degrees, there is again a disparity in income relative to other equivalent careers. Now, based on parent oversight, administrator micromanagement and legislative overreach, we find that valued and tenured educators are leaving their classrooms.

With the prevailing circumstances, why would incoming college students consider a career where they are underpaid, micromanaged and disrespected? The answer is reflected in a shortage of professional educators.

All of us, no matter our career or status, owe our success to those caring and professional educators who influenced our lives.

I noted that in New Mexico the answer may be to call up the National Guard to serve as substitute teachers. As often happens, this too will change as we suffer the consequences of our actions and again realize the importance of having professional, dedicated, creative and compassionate educators in our classrooms. Our children already understand this.

Gary Dexheimer

Fort Wayne

Ukraine not worth abandoning pledge

It is odd that the United States is seeking a diplomatic solution to conflict with Russia over Ukraine. We agreed not to expand NATO one inch toward Russia when they agreed to the reunification of Germany. We simply have not kept our word.

There is no way to win a war with Russia. Russian policy is that they will fight conventionally as long as they can – then use nuclear weapons. NATO can overwhelm Russia in conventional war. No one will win World War III.

More than 20 million Russians were killed in WWII. Russians did most of the fighting and dying. The Red Army often fought 200 enemy divisions while we seldom fought more than 10. Six million Germans died on the eastern front. About 1 million were killed on the western front and the Mediterranean.

The Wehrmacht established a Ukrainian guerrilla army called Nightingale in 1941. We started supporting Nightingale with Marshall Plan money after the war and support neo-Nazis in Ukraine to this day.

Russia did not invade and forcibly annex Crimea. The people of the Crimean Peninsula were so repulsed by the Nazis we support that they voted to join Russia.

The first casualty of war is truth. Our conflict with Russia over Ukraine is based on lies. Diplomacy works when nations keep their promises. The truth leads to peace.

I recommend everyone read Oliver Stone and Peter Kuznick's “The Untold History of the United States.”

There is no future in legacy thinking about war. It is not perpetually 1938, and people desiring peace are not Neville Chamberlain. Keeping our word is not a concession or appeasement. Diplomacy is the opposite of isolationism.

Ukraine is a large and divided county. We should talk with people who are not in Kyiv before we go to war.

Tim Tiernon

Fort Wayne

Compassion shown to be sorely lacking

Imagine a state legislature so obtuse and disconnected it has determined a ban on transgender student athletes should be its priority. Perhaps our elected leaders should show some compassion for young people in our state and channel their purposeless agenda into something that benefits all residents instead of singling a particular group out.

Kevin T. Dwire

Fort Wayne