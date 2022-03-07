Make voting barriers as low as possible

Candace Durnell (Letters, Feb. 23) states that “the only reason not to have (a voter ID) is to vote fraudulently.” I could not disagree more and believe she needs to walk in someone else's shoes to understand why she is mistaken.

Voter ID laws are a solution to a nonexistent problem. What evidence is there that large numbers of voters are voting illegally? I would love to see this evidence if indeed she believes that such evidence of voter fraud exists.

Secondly, while it is easy for me to obtain an ID and vote, this is not true of all individuals.

What if a person does not have transportation, is homebound, has a disability, is working or any number of possible reasons they cannot obtain a proper ID or could not possibly vote in person on Election Day with an ID?

Just because it is easy for me to obtain an ID and vote at my corner precinct does not make obtaining a voter ID or voting an easy process for all Americans.

How are mail-in ballots to be verified with an ID? Wouldn't it be nice to vote again by mail? I find the mail to be quite convenient and secure.

So if she truly believes voter fraud is a problem, then perhaps she can write her congressman about sending a “free” voter ID card to all Americans to lower any barrier to what otherwise amounts to a poll tax that disenfranchises voters.

Please don't forget to ask for expanded voting by mail or making Election Day a national holiday and ask that when we reach proper voting age we be automatically registered to vote.

Voting is an American right; it should be made easier, not harder. The right to vote is our most fundamental bedrock to our democracy and no person or party should be against making voting easier for all of us. Yet apparently some are.

Scott D. Rumage

Fort Wayne

Medicare has options for all

Robert Suraci's letter of Feb. 23 expressed disappointment in Medicare and how it applies in his case. If I might chime in ...

Even though Medicare does not cover everything, what it does cover is incredibly expensive.

In 2020, the cost of Medicare to the taxpayers was three-quarters of a trillion dollars. With a few exceptions, every American older than 65 is eligible for Medicare, even if they never paid in. Medicare is fast approaching 20% of the federal budget; yet for Suraci, that is not enough.

As to the penalty for late enrollment, look at it this way: You can't wait until your house is on fire to buy fire insurance.

Suraci currently does not need expensive medications, and I hope it stays that way. But obviously the system won't work if the only enrollees are people who have a current cost in excess of the set premiums.

If Suraci is so set against the system, he need not participate and he can take his chances.

Enrollment in the drug plan is not mandated.

I urge my fellow seniors and soon-to-be seniors to get familiar with what is and isn't covered by Medicare and to explore the various supplemental coverages that might be right for them.

Mike Larkin

Fort Wayne