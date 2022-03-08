Telephone harassment a matter for the feds

I have written to Sens. Todd Young and Mike Braun, as well as Rep. Jim Banks, previously regarding unwanted phone calls from scammers and spoofers using falsified telephone numbers. I advised that the technique being employed is mass dialing using voiceover internet protocol.

This has been a problem for quite a few years. In my previous communications, I advised that the technology exists and has existed for quite a few years to prevent these calls. It was decided not to use this preventive technology, as big business likes to use this technique.

Enough is enough! In the past week or so, I have been called so many times I no longer use my phone. I have to let any number I do not know go to voice mail. Of the calls since Feb. 1, 25 have been unwanted illegal calls versus nine legitimate calls.

This is totally unacceptable and cannot continue. Our main method of communication in the USA is now almost unusable. It is not just me; it is also every one of my acquaintances. We are paying an average of $50 a month for services we can now hardly use. I have not done anything to encourage this continuing onslaught. I have rarely answered unknown numbers.

In my previous communication I requested that my representatives contact and work with the Federal Communications Commission to authorize the blocking of mass VOIP calls. No formal action was taken that I can ascertain. I am formally requesting again that Young, Braun and Banks contact and work with the FCC. In addition, I am requesting a formal response that can be supplied to my local papers showing their responses and intended actions.

Roger Bayford

Columbia City

Doctor's diagnosis wrong on transgendered

I just finished reading Dr. Tyler Johnson's Feb. 22 piece, in which he argued in favor of House Bill 1041, arguing that “gender differences are real.”

Johnson does not seem to believe transgender people exist in any sort of authentic way. He describes transgender girls as “boys” and transgender females as “male.”

The American Psychiatric Association's Diagnostic Statistical Manual 5 outlines psychiatric diagnoses and clearly defines “gender dysphoria” as a medical disorder. Gender dysphoria is when an individual feels as though their cisgender (i.e., sex assigned at birth) does not correspond to their gender identity. It is a medical diagnosis whose symptoms include extreme psychological distress and whose treatments include gender realignment.

To suggest that a young transgender woman is merely a boy masquerading as a girl to gain an advantage in athletics is disingenuous and turns a blind eye to the reality of transgender life. People do not change genders on a competitive lark, as Dr. Johnson implies. I suggest the good doctor hit the books again because he is clearly out of touch with the medical reality of those transgender students he claims to understand so well.

David G. Schuster

Fort Wayne

Labor at the ready for trash pickup

Why not tap an unused labor resource to help with the trash pickup issue?

There are potential labor providers sitting in various detention facilities around the state. Why not assign them to the necessary work detail and give them public service credit associated with their sentencing?

This approach could be used for numerous manpower shortage situations.

Mike Keller

Fort Wayne