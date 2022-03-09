Time for people to start thinking for themselves

Everyone seems to want the First Amendment for themselves but not so much for other people. The real problem is the willful spread of disinformation, otherwise known as propaganda, like “It's the vaccinated who are spreading it!”

The only solution I can think of is an educated, informed electorate, fully capable of critically thinking for themselves, but the powers that be don't want that, because it would be much more difficult for them to turn us against each other while they scuffle against their mega-rivals to hoard the bulk of money, power and all other resources for themselves.

Perhaps a global uprising of regular folks is in order. Why should we – and by “we” I mean to include the Russian foot soldiers currently attacking Ukraine – be forced to fight wars on behalf of a few psychopaths who are only interested in their own personal gain? Why should we tolerate that? Have we no choice?

Randy Romero

Leo

Follow examples and put effort into reducing waste

I wanted to praise and agree with Brett Bloom's Feb. 24 opinion piece (“Waste solution”) on composting. I was born and raised in Fort Wayne. I returned to my hometown six months ago after departing in 1978. I spent the last 25 years in Boulder, Colorado.

Mr. Bloom is so much on target. In Boulder, almost every household has a compost machine. I know of no one in Fort Wayne who has one. In Boulder, everyone separates their plastics, paper, metals and glass at their homes and takes them to the local recycling facility. No one does that in Fort Wayne.

We should join Mr. Bloom's recycling-composting campaign and reduce the continued landfill mountains I observe in our city. Fort Wayne can do this!

SCOTT LAURIE

Fort Wayne

Biden to blame for Putin's invasion, rising prices

When the current occupant of the White House took up residence there, the United States was not only energy-independent but was exporting petroleum, with the lowest gas prices in decades.

On his first day in the White House, Joe Biden ended it all with his executive orders, and it got so bad so fast that Biden ended up asking OPEC to please pump more oil to help us out. They predictably told him to go pound sand.

Now the mad man of Russia has full-on invaded another country as predicted. When Obama was president, Putin took over a large part of Ukraine, and no one did anything. Today, like a predatory animal that smells fear and weakness, Putin has invaded Ukraine. If you recall, nothing like this happened when Trump was president. I wonder if this will hurt the Biden family payments it gets from Ukraine?

Does anyone really think Putin gives a hoot about sanctions? Ha! I'll tell you who will pay; we will. They're already talking about prices going up here at home, especially gas prices. Thanks, Joe. I do predict that Putin will eventually pull back, somewhat, after installing his puppet regime and keeping more pieces of Ukraine for the new Soviet Union that he dreams of.

Make no mistake, this all lies directly at the feet of Biden and his handlers.

Ken Selking

Decatur

'Sondheim' a beautiful finale for PFW director

Director Craig Humphrey's choice of presenting “Sondheim on Sondheim” with Purdue Fort Wayne's Department of Theatre in his final project as their director was absolutely phenomenal! What a show, rich in music and dance! Humphrey honed in on a diversity of talent of all ages and color to give the drama an extraordinary feel. As we mourn the loss of Sondheim, I can't imagine what the PFW theater department is feeling losing Craig Humphrey. What a gift!

Tony Henry

Fort Wayne