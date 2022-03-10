Smiles at rally show senator's hypocrisy on education

I attended an Indiana State Teachers Association Pack the House rally on Feb. 14. During the day, a group of adults and children with developmental disabilities and family members handed out valentines to our state leaders. My senator, Andy Zay, posed with these families for pictures.

I could not help but see the hypocrisy of his actions. He has spent his entire time as a senator taking away from this demographic through funding private choice schools that excluded the very people he was smiling with. It was a gross display of politicking. This population has been poorly served by our Republican leaders, but aren't they cute? Better go get a nice picture smiling away before another vote to exclude this part of Indiana.

Zay proposed taking Medicaid dollars to give teachers raises in 2020, despite the fact that we have billions sitting in surplus money. Medicaid dollars are a reimbursement for special services, not paying teachers – but keep smiling away! He funnels money to schools that do not have to provide educational services to the disabled community – keep smiling away!

What is next to keep smiling away for? Supplement Social Security (SSI) funds for choice schools. This is the Republican Party in Indiana – keep smiling away while taking away from the most vulnerable parts of society and giving to the privileged. I would hope that organizations that assist this underrepresented part of society show up at the Statehouse to gain respect from lawmakers, not collect hypocritical photos of senators smiling away.

Joyce Bentz

Huntington

Pursuit of teaching career a losing prospect in Indiana

I am writing on behalf of my daughter, whose passion is to become a school teacher. My daughter, along with all young adults aspiring to be educators, is exactly what Indiana needs to prosper but is sadly whom the state is chasing away.

What does an education degree get her in the state of Indiana? A low-paying wage in a profession, which has been deemed as “essential” but is often under attack. With limited upward mobility, without acquiring another costly degree, her four-year college degree salary will not be much more than that of a full-time “welcome” employee at the nearest superstore.

If economic development is the end game for Indiana, I don't believe Indiana is moving in the right direction when it comes to the value we place on education and our teachers.

I was under the impression that laws were meant to improve citizens' lives. Education bills such as HB 1134 are perceived by teachers as an attack on their trustworthiness. What does this bill do to encourage new teachers to take positions and retain our current teachers? Perception is often reality, and our teacher shortage in Indiana is real.

Should my daughter decide to follow her passion, I will strongly encourage her to research and move to a state that recognizes the value of education and the people who choose to teach. As a parent, the sad reality I may have to face is having my child move away – not because she wants to, but because she has to in order to make a better life for herself.

Indiana is running our children out of the state. It can do better.

Jennifer Matthias

Fort Wayne

Citizens of Russia must reject Putin's madness

Are you kidding me? People are dying and we're on the verge of a world war all because Vladimir Putin had his pride and feelings hurt some 30 years ago with the collapse of the Soviet Union? Geez, this guy is nuts.

Hopefully, those courageous citizens of Russia who are protesting the invasion of Ukraine will convince him of the error of his ways. The best thing that could happen would be that Ukraine continues to resist and he is removed from power. We've already seen the results of a madman acting like he is. He needs to go. If that could happen, maybe this time we could all get it right and truly live in peace. However, I guess I'm not holding my breath.

Bob Ott

Syracuse