Don't criticize Banks for things he didn't say

The Capitol riot was just “legitimate political discourse” is a phrase used recently by the Republican National Committee in a censuring resolution of two Republican congressmen. It was subsequently and rightly rebuked by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who stated that it was in fact “a violent insurrection.” This phrase has never been used by U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, who has consistently condemned the riot.

Jeff McCann disagrees. In his Feb. 27 letter, he created the impression that the phrase “political discourse” was spoken by Banks, repeating it again and again. He painted a disturbingly grotesque “scenario” of an imaginary violent incursion on Banks' private home. Was Mr. McCann inciting a riot at Banks' residence? Time will tell.

This is simply one more hit piece on Jim Banks' character based on lies. In the past six months, there have been a minimum of 37 other letters and op-ed pieces making equally wild and erroneous claims. Most of these demand that Banks resign or be removed from office as he no longer represents the interests of his constituents. The problem with that argument is the fact that he has won every election by huge margins. So at least 64% to 70% of his voting constituents seem to appreciate his work.

There is an election in November. If you hate him so much, vote. It's your opportunity to participate in the process and, when it's over, you'll get to do what you love most: fuss about how awful Banks is for another two years.

Byron Thompson

Fort Wayne

Pro-fossil fuel agenda of lawmakers short-sighted

I write to concur with the letter by Timothy Murphy of Feb. 27 (“Bill a step backward for environment”). Murphy suggests that the Indiana General Assembly may prohibit the state from doing business with banks and other organizations that have decided to divest from fossil fuels.

Simply put, this is anti-Indiana, anti-United States and anti-public health legislation. Those of you with a macro sense of the state of the world, and our little corner of the world in particular, know that the burning of fossil fuels is bad for the planet and bad for you.

In its wisdom, the Indiana legislature would like to make it illegal for the state to do business with organizations that have decided to take an active step in support of clean air, public health and a strong economy. In other words, the state can only do business through organizations that are unwilling to acknowledge the penalty we all pay because of the burning of fossil fuels.

Murphy has used a helpful phrase used by the late theologian Walter Wink to enable us to relate to the mindset of the state legislature. There is such a thing as a “spirit of fossil fuels.” We are all part of the logic and personality of that spirit that makes it so difficult for us to separate ourselves from a system that is killing us and our planet. Wink also makes it clear that systems and institutions can be transformed just as individuals can.

Given the loyalty our state legislators have to an old system that is bad for you and me in the most personal ways, we can influence them in constructive ways or we can ask for different representation. If your life depended on it, would you vote for different legislators?

Rick Stoerker

Fort Wayne

Time for action on trash

As of March 3, our recycling had not been picked up since December. Enough with the excuses. Red River, pick up the trash. Republic, pick up the recycling. I'm weary of filing 311 online reports that accomplish nothing. Somebody do something.

Bill Wallace

Fort Wayne