Banks sows division with election views

I just saw a clip of Rep. Jim Banks speaking at the recent Conservative Political Action Conference. He was unapologetic about voting to overturn the election results of two states after the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. He said he was never going to stop opposing “the unconstitutional election of 2020.”

I'm sure I'm not the only Banks constituent who disagrees with his view. There is no evidence that Donald Trump won the 2020 election. And it was not an unconstitutional election. On the contrary, the huge voter turnout was a triumph of democracy.

It is misguided comments and actions like Banks' that have stoked division and helped undermine confidence in our democracy. We shouldn't forget this when we see Banks' name on the ballot in November.

Margaret Ankenbruck

Fort Wayne

Civic virtue lacking, but don't blame BLM

It was certainly a curious list in “Americans have forgotten meaning of civic virtue” (Letters, March 3).

We don't have to guess what would happen if you tell an American no. There were and still are “mandate protests” despite mandates being rapidly lifted everywhere.

The rest of that list feels off, though. When Americans were asked to wear masks, stay home and get vaccinated for the betterment of society, to sacrifice nothing more than comfort, to protect each other, it wasn't Black Lives Matter folks yelling at restaurant workers or trying to cite HIPAA in radically inapplicable contexts. A trucker convoy shutting down cities, streets and bridges isn't doing so claiming racism or low-income bias.

The notes that other nations are taking likely highlight the groups willing to conspire to kidnap a state governor because they weren't allowed to go out to eat for a few months or what kind of people are able to be riled into storming a nation's capital using lies and radical rhetoric. God help them if they kneel during a song, though.

When BLM marches, they do so because people are dying without justice being given the slightest thought. When some others start yelling, it is because they were asked to put a piece of cloth over their mouth and nose. Funny isn't the word for it, but it is curious how the response differs.

I do agree, though. Tell an American no and it would appear “there is no longer a purpose to sacrifice for the betterment of society.” It may just be coming from a different place than the ones in that list.

Dane Leitch

Fort Wayne