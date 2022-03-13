Letters to the Editor

Transgender athlete issue calls for empathy

I was struck by the recent inclusion of two very different op-ed pieces in The Journal Gazette. One, by Ms. Jama Smith, was an insightful reflection on the importance of empathy in our country, and of the vital need to think and feel from the perspectives of other voices, especially those who have been marginalized and oppressed, so we can understand one another better.

The other, by Dr. Tyler Johnson, was, well, the exact opposite of Ms. Smith's. Masked in language from his medical day job, Dr. Johnson's political piece sought to demonize a typical GOP bogeyman, in this instance, transgender female athletes.

But make no mistake, the legislation he supports is not specific to Indiana. It is canned legislation from national Republican organizations who seek to fear-monger by marginalizing and demeaning a specific group that has known far too much marginalization.

This line of thinking is not new. The type of physiological justification used by Dr. Johnson was also used historically to exclude Black Americans from competing against white Americans – remember the “physically superior, mentally inferior” nonsense.

Ironically, there was similar past justification for why females should not participate in school athletics, prior to Title IX. Women's bodies were argued to be too fragile and weak to be world-class athletes. Tell that to U.S. women who won the vast majority of American medals at the Beijing Olympic games. It is another form of a tired argument, yet one with real impacts upon human lives.

HB 1041 is a solution in search of a problem, and its proposed solution does harm. I would remind Dr. Johnson of the Hippocratic oath he took upon becoming a doctor – “Do no harm.”

HB 1041 does tremendous harm to transgender athletes by sending a clear message that who they are is unacceptable and their identity must be defined by the state government rather than individual themselves.

Brian Flory

Fort Wayne

Schools must move beyond COVID limits

COVID has impacted our lives for the last 24 months. In that time, one of the groups most impacted have been our children. We as people are built to do life with each other, particularly our children.

In early 2020, we closed our school buildings and moved classes to a virtual format for months, resulting in negative social impacts for our children and a loss of learning. Each of our families has been impacted.

Today, however, we have a vaccine, and much more is known about COVID; it's not going away, and so we must learn to live our lives with this. As individual school board members, the three of us believe we must protect not only the physical but also the emotional well-being of our children.

To that end, we have been strongly in favor of our school systems moving to a mask-optional format when the 2021-2022 school year began in August.

We believed this was important due to the negative impact to our students and teachers; asking them to wear masks for eight-plus hours a day while trying to keep a normal environment was not working. Many of our teachers were stressed, as were our students.

We shared this same belief regarding the contact tracing and quarantine standards. For months, we have seen weekly reports for our schools that show hundreds of students who have been in quarantine for the week but did not test positive. It is not unusual to hear a parent tell us their child has been quarantined not once, not twice, but three or four times – and has never been COVID positive.

Think about this: We have kept hundreds of healthy children out of the classroom, where they learn best, because we think there might be a possibility that they could get COVID (which actual results tell us they have not).

It was time to end this and get our kids back in the classroom and allow our teachers to teach instead of being health inspectors.

We pledge to continue working to move our schools back to “normal” and end this stress on our children, families and staff.

Ron Turpin

East Allen County Schools

Kent Somers

Northwest Allen County Schools

Brad Mills

Southwest Allen County Schools

War in Ukraine raises memory of Holocaust

Our hearts are heavy with sadness as we witness the horrific attack by Russia on the peaceful country of Ukraine. Although we are lawyers, doctors, business people and educators, above all, we are teachers of the Holocaust.

This attack has hit all of us close to home, as we are reminded of our mission to educate, remember and prevent history from repeating itself.

The Holocaust took place across Europe, with much of the atrocities centering in Ukraine, decimating its Jewish population. Eva Kor, our founder, was born and lived in Romania, which is on Ukraine's border.

The Allies' intelligence reports are chilling. They indicate that Russian President Vladimir Putin has already directed and plans to continue directing his forces to commit atrocities against the innocent civilian population in Ukraine.

It is horrifying to us that the crimes against humanity first prosecuted in the Nuremberg Trials, after World War II and the Holocaust, could be perpetrated upon the Ukrainian people now. It is our greatest fear and sadness to think of crimes against humanity happening to any nationality, ethnic group, or religion, anywhere in the world.

We are one small museum and education center in Indiana, but we are all connected. We are all sisters and brothers of humanity in this world. We stand with the people of Ukraine, for freedom, democracy and the flourishing of the human spirit.

We thank those brave protesters in Russia who have demonstrated against war today. We raise our hearts, spirits and voices, for peace and kindness and in support of any who are suffering injustice anywhere in the world.

Troy Fears, executive director, and board of directors

Candles Holocaust Museum and Education Center, Terre Haute

Roundabouts require a certain attitude

What do you get when you cross a traffic engineer with a psychiatrist? A roundabout!

Well, not exactly. However, there are those traffic engineers who work under the assumption that “the more confusing the intersection, the safer it is.” The theory is that the more confused the driver is, the slower he will proceed into an intersection.

Actually, a roundabout is designed to keep traffic moving, and it works very nicely if everybody understands the concept. If you don't understand the concept, confusion reigns and traffic does not flow as it should.

Think of a roundabout as a revolving door. As you approach the door, you pick an open slot, jump in, follow the door to your chosen point of exit, and jump out. For those of us who are a bit timid, it might take a little courage to jump in, but you have to do it to get where you are going.

The key to being a successful “roundabouter” is the correct attitude. You've got to approach the roundabout with the intention of finding your place within that circle of traffic without stopping. Of course, if the roundabout is experiencing heavy traffic, you might have to stop. But you need not concern yourself with anything but the vehicles in the circle to your left. Find an opening and slide right into the flow.

Forget what your mother said about being polite and go for it! You're not in the church parking lot after services. You are approaching a roundabout. Go for it!

Once you have negotiated your vehicle into the flow you will want to be aware of somebody entering the roundabout on your right. He might have a bit more “attitude” than normal and jump right in front of you. Not a problem. Just ease up on the accelerator and let him enter the circle. Remember, you will want to be in the outer or right lane when you prepare to exit the roundabout.

Look upon the roundabout as your friend. You are not being controlled by the color of a light that somebody hung in the middle of an intersection. You are in control. Go for it!

Steve Litchfield

Fort Wayne

A garbage thank-you

Thank you, Republic, for picking up my garbage that Red River forgot for the last two weeks.

Catherine Bryie

Fort Wayne