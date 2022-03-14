Vote out incumbents to loosen oligarchy's grip

Britannica.com defines oligarchy as “government by the few, especially despotic power exercised by a small group for corrupt or selfish purposes.” People who hold the power, oligarchs, are related by characteristics such as wealth, family, nobility, corporate interest, religion, politics or military power.

After the Supreme Court eliminated limits on campaign donations in 2014, former President Jimmy Carter said money “violates the essence of what made America a great country in its political system. Now it's just an oligarchy, with unlimited political bribery being the essence of getting the nominations.”

All this makes me think that political parties – local, state and federal – fall in the description noted above. Many corporations are guilty also because they thrive on political favors. Even many civil organizations meet this criteria, including labor unions. Since term limits are controlled by the people who are in power now – oligarchs – the only way we can regain our constitutionally given right to power is to reelect no one regardless of party affiliation. A vote against an incumbent in the primary election is a step in the right direction toward breaking up the oligarchy we now are stuck with.

Marlin Culy

New Haven

Candidate would bring solutions to Statehouse

As candidate filings became public beginning last month, I was happy to see that one candidate in particular, Melissa Rinehart, had filed to run for the newly drawn District 82, representing the heart of urban Fort Wayne.

For one reason, many in Fort Wayne regardless of party affiliation were already familiar with her work. She has sought common ground and understanding, already doing the job a representative should be doing, without the title.

She has been an invited speaker at the History Center to provide an academic view of our local history, and she frequently writes on the subject in local publications. As CEO of Wellspring Interfaith Social Services, she has seen up close those citizens whom the Statehouse, without this relevant experience, allow to fall through the cracks.

She knows the challenges faced by organizations that help them, but as an educated cultural anthropologist, she understands well that short-term solutions can create monumental long-term benefits. It takes no small stretch of understanding to see that more productive citizens with fewer transportation and food insecurities, among other issues, translates into a more united and booming local economy and quality of life.

Our city has experienced some exponential growth in recent years, but we have done so despite a lack of assistance from the Statehouse. With representation from Melissa Rinehart in the heart of Fort Wayne, this growth and productivity can reach more corners.

Curtis Nash

Fort Wayne

Trump reveals character with support for Putin

As many others across the world, I have been horrified by Putin's attack upon the Ukraine. Why would he do such a terrible thing? My heart is broken for those people.

And then, I heard Donald Trump's remarks in a radio interview, praising Putin and his “peacekeeping actions.” Really? All I could think of was British Prime Minister Chamberlain's remarks when Hitler attacked Czechoslovakia (and later Poland).

Once again, Donald Trump is showing us what kind of person he really is.

KAREN DEEMER

Edgerton, Ohio