Standing with Ukraine an easy decision

Professor Ann Livschiz's excellent overview of Ukrainian-Russian (Five questions, March 7) political and cultural history very effectively counterbalances the tsunami of misinformation. However, her coverage of suppression of Ukrainians failed to include one important fact: the unprecedented, man-made catastrophe of the Holdomor.

This terror-famine in 1932-33 cost at least 4 million lives, as a result of Josef Stalin's forced seizure of crops and food from Ukrainian farmers during the Soviet collectivization of agriculture. My dear friend, the late Irina Korolenko, witnessed the horrific daily toll of this disastrous policy as a girl there.

Russia has launched a more vicious attack on this country and its people. I am amazed that pro-Russia apologists are relying on garbled reinterpretations of history to justify this unmitigated catastrophe. Where's the proof of neo-Nazi influence in today's Ukraine, led by the Jewish Volodymyr Zelensky? If this were true, why would American ultra-Orthodox Jewish groups have raised more than $2 million for the Ukrainian cause? Paraphrasing JFK's 1963 proclamation in Berlin, Rabbi Labish Becker, executive director of Agudath Israel of America, declared, “We are all Ukrainians now.”

As Tim Tiernon said (Letters, March 6), this is, indeed, “no time for legacy thinking about war.” Russian, not NATO, troops have invaded Georgia, Armenia, Crimea, Chechnya, and now Ukraine, under false pretenses. Incidentally, please prove that Crimeans welcomed Russian invaders as their saviors from local Nazis during Russia's illegal annexation in 2014, rather than during the Soviets' liberation in 1944.

Vladimir Putin's bellicose rampage threatens to spill over into Europe, the very situation NATO was founded to prevent.

Shirley Glade

North Manchester

We must face down Putin's aggression

President Biden went through negotiations with NATO and Presidents Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin. NATO countries began training Ukrainian military, and many NATO countries join the U.S. to continue to supply weapons and ammunition to Ukraine.

Make no mistake: To Ukraine residents and refugees, this is World War III. Russia has perpetrated atrocities and war crimes. Nobody wants to be nuked by Russia. That's it in a nutshell.

Russia has repeatedly targeted, murdered and maimed Ukrainian mothers, children and elders. Russia continues sustained shelling of escape routes approved by Putin's own emissaries; groups such as UNICEF, Red Cross and Doctors Without Borders cannot enter. Russia has vacuum or thermobaric weapons that will vaporize people, and Putin will likely use chemical and/or biological weapons. Russia took control of at least two Ukrainian nuclear power plants and cut the electricity to at least one.

This all is a microcosm of Putin's long-term plan, which involves at least retaking all areas lost by the USSR in 1991 when the Iron Curtain fell.

Russia is estimated to have more nuclear weapons than all other countries combined. Putin told our 45th president to destroy NATO, which would have allowed Putin to invade Romania, Hungary, Slavia, Poland and Germany without significant reprisals. Thankfully, NATO is united and strong again. President Biden and NATO are doing all they can, short of appeasing Putin or a nuclear war. We have to avoid either of those options.

Dolly Coop

Fort Wayne

(Master Sergeant, U.S. Army, retired)