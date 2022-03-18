Pressing needs exist all around the city

Recently, the Henry administration announced new economic development at Southtown Centre. New construction will begin there soon. The mayor used the event to remind southeast Fort Wayne that they live in a food desert.

I want the mayor to know I live in a food desert, too. I live near the Water Filtration Plant and the Old Fort. The nearest grocery store (Kroger on West State Boulevard) is about a 2-mile walk. Walmart (on Coldwater Road) is about 4 miles. My solution (as it is for most similar folks) is taking Citilink buses.

Instead of empty promises, Henry should offer bus passes. Southeast Fort Wayne, like where I live, needs better sidewalks, curbs and streets. As I have written before, Spy Run sidewalks are a mess, curbs are missing because of constant repaving and street lighting is spotty at best.

W. Patrick Sefton

Fort Wayne

Intransigent Purdue still won't acknowledge IU

I understand the local Purdue campus has grudgingly acknowledged the existence of Indiana University as being on campus with some signs within the grounds. However, it appears they still refuse to recognize IU as part of the joint campus.

They have chosen to ignore the excellent article of Ashley Sloboda of Oct. 3, 2021, the editorial on Oct. 12 and my letter to the editor on Oct. 13.

On Oct. 29, I wrote a letter to Purdue Fort Wayne Chancellor Ronald L. Elsenbaumer on this, but I got no response. In fairness, I don't ask for a response. Unfortunately, I misspelled his name in addressing the later, for which I publicly apologize.

All the local campus needs to do is to remove those Purdue coverings from their existing entrance signs. Underneath, carved in stone, are the names of both universities.

Perhaps the local IU Alumni Association can take up the cause. Also, it might get some attention if IU alumnus would write a letter to the local state senator for the area covering the campus – Liz Brown. This might get some results, as the local campus is dependent on the state budget for some of its money.

Donald D. Doxsee

Fort Wayne

Biden's incompetence can't be blamed on Putin

So, according to President Joe Biden, our soaring gasoline prices and energy costs as well as the rampant, historic level of inflation we are experiencing, have all resulted from the actions of Vladimir Putin and the Russians.

It seems to me that if Putin and the Russians have that far-reaching and overarching omnipotence, Donald Trump would have won the 2020 presidential election. After all, Biden and his cohorts told us that Russia was meddling in our election and, as their story goes, doing so for the benefit of Trump.

Amazing how Putin and the Russians are all-powerful in one meddlesome way but failed miserably in another. Not buying any of it. Our current problems are all of Biden's doing, and he knows it.

Warren Mead

Huntertown