Early diagnosis aids cognitive treatments

The Alzheimer's Association 2022 Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures report was recently released; it reveals an alarming lack of familiarity about mild cognitive impairment.

The report found 82% of Americans know little about or are not familiar with the condition. Most confuse symptoms with normal aging, but mild cognitive impairment is not part of the normal aging process. It causes cognitive changes serious enough to be noticed by the person affected and others but may not affect the ability to carry out everyday activities.

Mild cognitive impairment affects 12% to 18% of individuals 60 and older; it can be a precursor to Alzheimer's disease.

According to the report, 77% of primary care physicians say mild cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer's is difficult to diagnose; 51% do not feel comfortable diagnosing it.

These challenges create a barrier to diagnosis. While there is no cure for Alzheimer's, in my work with northeast Indiana families, I have witnessed the many benefits of receiving a diagnosis as early as possible.

It gives people with the disease time to receive support services that can help families make important financial and care planning decisions. We also have an early-stage program that provides families going through a similar journey with the opportunity to network and attend events together.

Last year, the FDA approved aducanumab as the first drug to treat the disease, not just the symptoms.

There are now more than 100 disease-modifying treatments in clinical trials.

As new treatments emerge, a timely diagnosis is critical to ensuring maximum benefit for those affected.

In light of this report, we're offering special virtual programs about the impact of Alzheimer's in Indiana, the signs of the disease and information on dementia research.

Visit alz.org/Indiana/programs to register for these and other programs free of charge.

Maggie Cattell

Northeast Indiana program manager

Alzheimer's Association

Unequal NCAA coverage relegates women

Was the newspaper's coverage of the women's and men's NCAA selections on March 14 intended to display such a visual message that women are less?

The presentation on Pages 4B and 5B is great. The layout covering two full pages is easy to read and will make it easy to track the winners of the NCAA Tournament.

So nice to see all the companies that support the teams that will be involved in this annual sporting event.

Contrast with Page 3B coverage of the women's tournament. The layout to track the women's teams is small and harder to read. It is surrounded by information of various sporting events, stats covering professional, college and high school sports. This layout gets lost in all of this unrelated information.

Are there no companies in our area offering support to the NCAA women's teams in 2022?

I for some reason expect equal coverage for all who participate in these tournaments; especially from professional reporters and the area's premier newspaper.

Kathy Mahathy

Columbia City