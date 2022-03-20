Sunday, March 20, 2022 1:00 am
Golden Pen: February
Uncensored education offers best hope
I am concerned about the classroom censorship allowed under House Bill 1134 and recent instances of book banning in schools.
I was born in Germany and went through the German educational system. It is true that German children learn about the Holocaust; in fact, they do so over several grades and across subjects. I remember analyzing Hitler's speeches for rhetorical manipulation in German class and visiting Bergen Belsen with my class.
All these educational experiences made me more than uncomfortable - they terrified me. I felt ashamed and guilty for these hideous crimes that none of my ancestors committed (I am Korean). But as a human being I shared the sense of responsibility that humanity should do everything to prevent such history from happening again.
I am now an American citizen and again, even though my ancestors had no role in slavery or the mistreatment of Native Americans, I feel the same shame and responsibility for our American past. What I don't understand is why some politicians are so concerned about American youth allegedly being made to feel “uncomfortable” while learning our history. What is wrong with feeling uncomfortable?
Does “feeling bad” make us less American? No, it makes us human. Feeling responsible about the past propels us to work toward a better future that acknowledges wrongdoings and strives for equity. As an American and an educator, I gladly take on that responsibility. I call on our politicians to stand up for uncensored education and to let educators do the work they were trained for.
About the author
Suin Roberts of Fort Wayne, whose letter appeared Feb. 10, has been selected as The Journal Gazette's letter writer of the month. In the judgment of the editors, she had February's most effective letter.
Roberts, who grew up in Germany, is an associate professor in the international languages and cultural studies department at Purdue University Fort Wayne. She and her husband, Lee Roberts, also a PFW professor, moved to Fort Wayne in 2005. Their daughter, Lilly, was a Golden Pen winner in June 2021 when she wrote on anti-Asian hate and the coronavirus.
“I feel very strongly about this issue as an educator, but also as a mother of a middle schooler,” Roberts said of why she wrote about HB 1134.
Roberts cites the importance of Vergangenheitsbewältigung – working through the past – where, beginning in middle school, students study the unvarnished truth of Nazi Germany.
“I am a product of that curriculum,” Roberts said. “I understand the concerns, but we cannot keep the truth from them. And if you are a person of color, then you are exposed to these uncomfortable truths a lot earlier.”
The recognition is meant to express our appreciation for the contribution our letter writers make to the editorial page.
