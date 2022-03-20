Golden Pen: February

Uncensored education offers best hope

I am concerned about the classroom censorship allowed under House Bill 1134 and recent instances of book banning in schools.

I was born in Germany and went through the German educational system. It is true that German children learn about the Holocaust; in fact, they do so over several grades and across subjects. I remember analyzing Hitler's speeches for rhetorical manipulation in German class and visiting Bergen Belsen with my class.

All these educational experiences made me more than uncomfortable - they terrified me. I felt ashamed and guilty for these hideous crimes that none of my ancestors committed (I am Korean). But as a human being I shared the sense of responsibility that humanity should do everything to prevent such history from happening again.

I am now an American citizen and again, even though my ancestors had no role in slavery or the mistreatment of Native Americans, I feel the same shame and responsibility for our American past. What I don't understand is why some politicians are so concerned about American youth allegedly being made to feel “uncomfortable” while learning our history. What is wrong with feeling uncomfortable?

Does “feeling bad” make us less American? No, it makes us human. Feeling responsible about the past propels us to work toward a better future that acknowledges wrongdoings and strives for equity. As an American and an educator, I gladly take on that responsibility. I call on our politicians to stand up for uncensored education and to let educators do the work they were trained for.