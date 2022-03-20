Sunday, March 20, 2022 1:00 am
Golden Pen: January
Voters must help keep lawmakers on topic
If you thought the actions of the Indiana General Assembly were bad in 2021, you may be in for even more disappointment this year. And if you were not frustrated by any legislative matters from the previous session, you may not be paying enough attention.
In 2021, the General Assembly reduced wetland protections, gave cell companies more power to install 50-foot 5G towers just about anywhere they want and funneled more public dollars to less accountable/equitable religious schools via vouchers. They conducted a sham redistricting process that solidified unfair, disproportionate power for the majority that does not reflect the political makeup of the state. And they wasted taxpayer funds debating misguided policy ideas related to COVID.
Plenty of more important, relevant and timely public policy issues could have been addressed, but were not.
Kudos to the federal government for approving funding for states that allowed for meaningful investments in public education and infrastructure. While state lawmakers will take credit, remember it was federal lawmakers who actually made that funding available.
It sounds like the 2022 session may also focus on the wrong types of topics, such as divisive social issues, solutions to problems that don't actually exist and election-year ploys. We can and should expect better from our state legislators.
We owe it to ourselves and our state to pay closer attention to what is happening in Indianapolis. State-level decisions have a profound effect on our daily lives but too often leave out the voices and accountability of the electorate.
Let's be more engaged this time around. Hopefully it will yield better decisions and a brighter future for Indiana.
About the author
Kody Tinnel of Fort Wayne, whose letter appeared Jan. 11, has been selected as The Journal Gazette's letter writer of the month. In the judgment of the editors, he had January's most effective letter.
Tinnel is Fort Wayne Community Schools' manager of talent acquisition and retention, president of the Historic Foster Park Neighborhood Association and a board member of the Packard Area Planning Alliance. He lives in a fully remodeled home with his husband, Cody Allen.
Of his motivation for writing, Tinnel said: “Truly, I felt like I spent 2021 pulling my hair out watching the state legislature. ... This is what happens with a supermajority, one that doesn't believe it needs to consult professionals or voters.”
He said he was surprised and heartened to see people involved in protesting bills to change education and loosen handgun laws.
The recognition is meant to express our appreciation for the contribution our letter writers make to the editorial page.
