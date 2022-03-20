Golden Pen: January

Voters must help keep lawmakers on topic

If you thought the actions of the Indiana General Assembly were bad in 2021, you may be in for even more disappointment this year. And if you were not frustrated by any legislative matters from the previous session, you may not be paying enough attention.

In 2021, the General Assembly reduced wetland protections, gave cell companies more power to install 50-foot 5G towers just about anywhere they want and funneled more public dollars to less accountable/equitable religious schools via vouchers. They conducted a sham redistricting process that solidified unfair, disproportionate power for the majority that does not reflect the political makeup of the state. And they wasted taxpayer funds debating misguided policy ideas related to COVID.

Plenty of more important, relevant and timely public policy issues could have been addressed, but were not.

Kudos to the federal government for approving funding for states that allowed for meaningful investments in public education and infrastructure. While state lawmakers will take credit, remember it was federal lawmakers who actually made that funding available.

It sounds like the 2022 session may also focus on the wrong types of topics, such as divisive social issues, solutions to problems that don't actually exist and election-year ploys. We can and should expect better from our state legislators.

We owe it to ourselves and our state to pay closer attention to what is happening in Indianapolis. State-level decisions have a profound effect on our daily lives but too often leave out the voices and accountability of the electorate.

Let's be more engaged this time around. Hopefully it will yield better decisions and a brighter future for Indiana.