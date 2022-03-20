Letters to the editor

Salute school staffs for COVID mitigation

In a recent letter, board members from three different Allen County school districts together expressed their lamentations at the harmful learning/social effects on schoolchildren of various COVID-19 mitigation actions in their schools. This included virtual classes, masking, contact tracing and quarantining. The authors assert they were in favor of removing most or all mitigation actions back to August 2021.

The harmful learning/social effects on children of the mitigation actions are undeniable costs of this pandemic, but they must be weighed against the benefits of those actions to school communities, their families and the larger area community, especially during the delta and omicron variant waves. Of course, it is difficult or impossible to assess accurately how many threads of new disease spread, and their associated toll on our communities, were avoided. But the benefits to our common good are also undeniable.

The authors made a passing reference to vaccines and additional knowledge as helpful in returning to “normal,” but there does not appear to be any mention of benefits associated with mitigation actions. The lack of regard for the benefits side is especially disappointing from Ron Turpin and Kent Somers, who have had long careers in the insurance business where loss prevention/mitigation strategies and cost/benefit analyses are fundamental to running the business successfully.

Weighing benefits such as the avoidance of a measure of human misery, suffering and death in the community against costs such as delays in learning/socialization for schoolchildren is certainly no uncomplicated left-brain exercise, but both costs and benefits must be considered by those in authority.

I am immensely grateful to those school staffs that have behaved in solidarity by adhering to fact-based mitigation, limiting disease spread and supporting the common good. They have helped us toward a place of lower disease prevalence.

I urge all to avoid narrow, individualistic political ideologies that tend to obstruct a holistic view of the common good. Nothing stands alone.

David A. Peppler

Columbia City

INDOT clearly spells out roundabout rules

I wish to take exception to Steve Litchfield's letter of March 13 regarding driving through a roundabout. The following paragraph is from the Indiana Department of Transportation website: “Roundabouts are a different kind of four-way intersection, built in a circular design. Roundabouts are all one-way roads, flowing counterclockwise. When approaching a roundabout, drivers should reduce their speed and remain in their lanes. Drivers need to yield to any other vehicles currently in the roundabout, as they have the initial right of way. This also includes pedestrians and cyclists.”

J. Bruce Damerell

Fort Wayne