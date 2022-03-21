Top-10 music city an achievable goal

Thank you to Sherry Slater for her article about local economic developers' goal of positioning Fort Wayne as a top-10 music city (March 6). As a retired musician of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic, I am gratified that music is recognized for its value in economic development. I was disappointed the article did not recognize the abundant musical talent in our community that would make such a goal possible.

Comparisons were made to Nashville, Tennessee, where live music can be found in every nook and cranny of the city. We can have that, too. I know from experience that Fort Wayne is home to a large and diverse population of talented local musicians.

Like Nashville, we have a professional symphony orchestra of musicians who have won national auditions to be here. Like Nashville, we have an array of local bands that play every genre imaginable. They can be heard annually at the Taste of the Arts festival. Our local musicians are an incredible resource to tap for achieving the top-10 music city goal. We need to organize them, provide more opportunities and pay them a living wage.

Perhaps then Fort Wayne can become a city like Nashville where “there isn't a day when you can't hear live music.”

Diane Dickson

Fort Wayne

County should take lead on library planning

As I have been asked about my position on the library plan, I want to be clear that my support for Plan A does not mean I think there shouldn't also be an additional library built in the Southgate area.

The Shawnee branch has a beautiful location and architecture, but I think the building would be better sold to a private owner. The lack of ADA compliance makes it poor for public use.

I think there should be a branch close to Southgate, but it would be foolish to commit to one site when I am not sure how acquisition would go. And even though using vacant space is appealing temporarily, any agreement where a government unit doesn't have 100% control of the property is a bad idea. Also, the places they add the library should ideally be organized as community hubs.

Local government is going to need to start acquiring property as it becomes available, so that at some point in near future it can act without having its options limited by holdouts.

Library trustees are appointed by county bodies and school boards. It makes sense for the county to facilitate here. There is nothing I know of stopping the county redevelopment commission from buying private property; doing so in the Shawnee area would seem to be helpful here. It should be easier to give or sell the land to the library system if it is owned by a government body. This could be similar to what the city is planning to do with the auto mall.

Jorge Fernandez

Fort Wayne

Cold War strategy would still prove useful

The administration and its spokespeople decry the transfer of MiG-29s to Ukraine because they can be used as offensive weapons. Well, sometimes the best defense is a good offense. That is the essential philosophy underlying the concept of deterrence that we employed with a good deal of success in the 45 years-plus of the Cold War (1945-91).

Mark Simmons

Fort Wayne