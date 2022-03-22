Childhood alliance fortifies partnerships

Local nonprofit Early Childhood Alliance has been hard at work building a new service that aims to strengthen child care businesses in Allen and Kosciusko counties. Its Shared Services Network has been in the development stages since receiving a $100,000 grant from Early Learning Indiana last summer. Now, the network has 11 members who are being onboarded and excited to take the next step in boosting their businesses.

The alliance's Shared Services Network is focused on family home child care businesses. Through the network, members are able to increase their revenue, save time on daily operations and grow their child care businesses. The alliance and its partners (Women's Entrepreneurial Opportunity Center, Indiana Early Learning Hub, Early Learning Ventures, Early Learning Indiana and LaunchPad) provide an array of benefits and tools to members, including coaching, technical assistance, various vendor discounts, menu planning, a child care management system, a full range of accounting tools, payroll management and much more.

The Early Childhood Alliance plans to expand the network to serve a variety of child care programs across northeast Indiana, including ministries, centers and school systems, with the next cohort opening this fall. Interested child care providers can express interest in joining at eca4kids.org/ssn.

Stacy Thomas

Early Childhood Alliance

Wrigley Field offers a satisfying send-off

On Jan. 15, we had a memorial for my mother-in-law, Donna Harris. Afterward, we had a get-together at Wrigley Field, one of her favorite places to go.

There were 29 of us there that afternoon. The attention given to us by the two servers, Kris and Vicky, as well as the kitchen staff, was wonderful.

Kudos to Wrigley Field! You're the best!

Ray Strater

Fort Wayne

Skateboard show displays cool art form

Thank you to Josef Zimmerman, the Fort Wayne Museum of Art, Corey McMaken, The Journal Gazette and all those involved for the new exhibit, “The Art of the Skateboard” and the March 18 article. To quote my Costa Rica son, who knows about boarding in many forms, “Fort Wayne just got a little cooler with this skateboard exhibit in town.”

I'd suggest a follow-up exhibit about surfboards as an art form, its history and fashion, but I don't know of very many surfers in this area. Maybe paddleboarding?

I love the way traditional institutions are expanding their concept of art. How cool is that?

Marilyn Morgan