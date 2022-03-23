Local musicians set example of unity

Before a recent Philharmonic chamber concert, two violinists from our orchestra stood. One said, “I am from Russia.” The other said, “I am from the Ukraine.” They sat down and played beautiful music together. On Saturday night, at the Embassy Theatre, the Philharmonic opened its concert with the Ukrainian national anthem, followed by the national anthem of the United States.

At both concerts, audience members were moved by the power of music – and musicians – to shed differences and bring people together in their shared humanity.

The Fort Wayne Philharmonic has always included many musicians from other countries. How lucky we are that they (including our conductor, Andrew Constantine, who is from England) have chosen to live and share their talents with us in Fort Wayne.

Anita Cast

Fort Wayne

Libraries promise freedom of thought

Arguably one of the most famous fictional library heroes is Danny Saunders, son of a Hasidic rabbi in Chaim Potok's “The Chosen,” whose life has changed in dramatic ways because he could secretly read books.

A library serves many functions in the 21st century, and maybe my view is somewhat romantic. However, time and again we read about real people finding a calling through library visits. Filmmaker Wes Anderson alludes to his love affair with the New Yorker that started in 11th grade in a school library.

Children and young adults should be able to access books and newspapers regardless of their family's background. In light of House Bill 1134, there is no guarantee that this is a given.

In search for a location for a south side library, I suggest a facility in the 07 that would be within walking distance of the six grade schools and two high schools in the area, hoping that some will find freedom of thought there.

Cornelia Schulz

Fort Wayne

Officer appreciated

Thank you, Fort Wayne Police officer Jason Snyder, for all your help when we attended the fabulous Fort Wayne Philharmonic concert at the Embassy on Saturday night. We appreciate your kindness and patience. Because of your extra care, we made it!

Susan Holocher

Lois Perrine

Fort Wayne