The charitable thing seems to be to assume that Sen. Mike Braun is too stupid and/or ignorant to realize how white-privileged and bigoted his statements Tuesday were.

First, in response to a question from a reporter, he said the U.S. Supreme Court should have left the legality of interracial marriage up to the states. In 1967, the court ruled that bans on such marriages are unconstitutional. Braun said letting the states decide such matters is “a beauty of the system.”

Jefferson Davis and his buddies would have agreed. States' rights ideology sustained racist laws like the ones on marriage for almost a century even after the Civil War ended slavery.

When he realized he had screwed up, Braun issued a statement condemning racism. He said he thought the conversation was about gay marriage. If so, it just shifts his overt bigotry from racism to gay bashing.

What's more, Braun went on to say, “there is no question the Constitution prohibits discrimination of any kind based on race.” I wish it did so directly, but it only mentions race in regard to voting. Congress, presidents and, yes, the Supreme Court killed Jim Crow, not a constitutional amendment.

Except, of course, the spirit of Jim Crow lives, nurtured by fools like Braun – and by people who vote for him. A year ago, this painfully undereducated legislator had the gall to introduce a bill to prohibit federal funding for the teaching of critical race theory. Today he stands tall across America as Exhibit No. 1 of how utterly clueless so many white Americans – including white “leaders” – are about the breadth and persistence of white nationalism in our country.

If Indiana's junior senator has any humility, he will apologize and then shut up. If he has any class, he will resign.

Governor right to veto transgender sports bill

Thank you, Gov. Eric Holcomb, for exercising wisdom as you vetoed the transgender in women's sports bill. As your statement aptly pointed out, this bill was passed with haste to fix a problem that is more a part of a cultural war than it is a factual problem.

We now need to contact our Statehouse representatives and senators to ask them to allow the veto to stand by not voting in favor of overturning the veto when the bill is considered one last time.

For years now, the Indiana High School Athletic Association has had a policy in place, a policy that has only been pursued by a single high school athlete. You can find it at www.ihssa.org.

Performances of Ukrainian anthem show music's power

In the past week, I have heard Ukraine's national anthem played twice by two world-class orchestras.

The first was March 16, when my husband and I attended the Met Live HD broadcast of Richard Strauss's “Ariadne Auf Naxos” at Coldwater Crossing movie theater. The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and Chorus preceded the opera by saluting the people of Ukraine in playing and singing its national anthem. Then, last Saturday, I heard the anthem played again by the Fort Wayne Philharmonic before the start of a phenomenal concert dedicated to the courageous people of Ukraine.

The two musical moments reminded me of the power of music at a time when parts of the world are abusing power in brutal and horrific ways. I remember when the Berlin Wall fell in 1989, and internationally renowned cellist Mstislav Rostropovich sat quietly at the Brandenburg gate and began playing Bach because he could find no words to suitably express his feelings about the momentous events. In this case, the cellist celebrated the end of abuse. Today's instances demonstrate the power of music at both ends of the spectrum.

As conductor Andrew Constantine said, “Music transcends conflict and offers a powerful unity among all people to honor one another.” This music – and message –reverberates throughout the world, including through Fort Wayne.

