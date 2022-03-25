Pursuit of happiness sounds good on paper

Arguably the foremost right enshrined in America's founding documents is the inalienable right to the pursuit of happiness. Translated into practice, this recognizes that everyone has the right to earn their own keep and to enjoy the fruits of their labor as they see fit, be it for food, shelter, FanDuel or axe throwing at Deadeye Dick's Bar.

Essential workers and job creators are free to join in a mutually beneficial relationship to provide the ways and means to produce goods for the enjoyment of the community. Any abuses or dysfunction in the system are dealt with by elected legislative and executive officials and/or in courts of law and order. Assistance is provided to the unfortunate as well as instruction in bootstrapping. They are included in our collective thoughts and prayers as well. This is the American Way.

Outside of this idyllic state exists a planet afflicted with the contaminating wastes of industry; catastrophic weather events; rapidly depleting natural resources; threats of nuclear, chemical, biological and cyber warfare; mass migrations; and inflationary product costs. Surely the pursuit of happiness is not a factor in creating these disturbances, is it? It has to be someone or something else.

Chester Baran

Fort Wayne

Biased approach wrong in filling court vacancy

President Joe Biden isn't intending to do justice for us. He is not looking for the best person for the Supreme Court position. He is discriminating against all other worthy prospects in making his choice based on gender and race.

We need a good person. We need an objective person. We need a person who does not view themselves as anyone more than a true American. We need the best person. It doesn't appear to be the highest priority for our president.

If our president would nominate a deserving person for our next Supreme Court justice and that person happened to be black and a woman, I would have no problem with his nomination. But to decide that the nominee has to be black and a woman and then let's see who is the best that we have, I have a real problem with that. I would be embarrassed to be his nominee.

Andy Wyss

Fort Wayne

Locally led efforts best for community development

In the early 1980's, I was the first director of the Fort Wayne Horizons Council, the city's first economic development organization, and then became chairman of the Board of Public Works in Fort Wayne.

I left Fort Wayne to manage the state's economic development programs under Gov. Robert Orr. One of my projects was the location of the GM plant near Fort Wayne on I-69.

I went to Northwood Middle School and Northside High School and got my master's degree from what is now the Purdue regional campus (IPFW back then). I now teach economics and international finance at the University of Indianapolis both here and in China.

During the days when I was involved with public works, we laid a lot of groundwork that I'm so pleased is being used in the development of downtown and other areas. I say this because the communities that are thriving are those that put in place those things that spur further creative thinking.

These local “idea machines” tend to spread through those communities that develop as much or more from bottom-up development – development that comes from local efforts and funding – than those that develop from top-down development – where the federal or state government drives the development.

Both are part of the formula, but a focus on local talent and effort indicates that future development will depend on local talent and citizens, which most often works out better for those communities.

Mark L. Akers

Indianapolis