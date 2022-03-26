Banks misleading on root of nation's oil worries

In Rep. Jim Banks' recent newsletter, he discusses President Joe Biden's policy and how it is intentionally crushing American energy. Once again, our congressman is providing misinformation to his district.

The oil companies are under pressure from Wall Street to pay more dividends and do more share buybacks instead of drilling. In 2020, the oil bust created worker and supply chain shortages and caused companies to cut their budgets.

A lot of investors remain reluctant to invest in fossil fuels. Oil companies' corporate strategies have fundamentally changed and they are reluctant to drill.

In Biden's first year in office, the U.S. produced an average of about 11 million barrels of crude oil, compared with Donald Trump's first year in office of 9 million barrels.There are over 9,000 permits to drill now!

Remember, this newsletter is from the same representative who joined the lawsuit against the effort to enable proxy voting, claiming it was unconstitutional. Then Banks proxy-voted in March 2021 to attend CPAC in Orlando, Florida. Ironic.

Douglas Johnston

Fort Wayne

Bill ends unjust taxation of self-storage businesses

Indiana Self-Storage Association members want to offer a public thank you to Wells County Commissioners Michael Vanover and Jeff Stringer, State Rep. Matt Lehman, R-Berne, and State Sen. Travis Holdman, R-Markle, for their work defending self-storage facilities from artificially inflated property tax assessments.

Last year, Wells County Assessor Kelly Herman raised self-storage property tax liability by assessing both the value of self-storage land/buildings plus the intangible value of the self-storage business, effectively creating a double income tax on the industry. The result: 50% to 150% hikes in tax assessments.

From the moment that Vanover, Stringer, Lehman, and Holdman were made aware of this problem, they worked hard for Indiana taxpayers – and they delivered.

On March 15, Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill, sponsored by Lehman and Holdman, that will put an end to this practice and ensure that assessors exclude business intangible value from their assessments on self-storage. Moving forward, this legislation will protect self-storage renters from property tax-driven rate increases.

Because of their taxpayer-first mentality, their strong commitment to local transparency, and their bold political action, Indiana is poised to become a model for accurate and ethical self-storage property taxation. We are grateful for their work on this problem.

Brandon Harnish

manager, Wells County Lock-Up

Bluffton

Community opened hearts for recent food drives

Thank you to those who participated in and contributed to United Way of Allen County's annual community-wide food drive, which collected 3,000 pounds of food to feed the hungry in the county.

Thank you to all the establishments that collected food, and to Meijer for sponsoring and donating food. All of this couldn't happen without a dedicated crew of volunteers. You make an impact in our community to fight food insecurity.

Your donations will benefit our food pantries. Thank you, United Way, for all you do for Associated Churches.

Also, a big shout out to the amazing youth at Harris Elementary School. During our Souper Bowl of Caring food drive, they collected 1,248 cans. That's 60 boxes and over 1,350 pounds of food! They said this was their biggest Souper Bowl drive yet.

The hearts of these students are unmatched, and I know everyone here at Associated Churches and the people of the city are proud of them.

Rev. Roger Reece

executive pastor, Associated Churches

of Fort Wayne and Allen County