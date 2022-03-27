Letters to the Editor

Republicans, be true to your anti-relief votes

The very first line of the March 20 newspaper reads “The $50.8 million in federal pandemic relief designated for Fort Wayne has city officials dreaming big.”

I'd like to remind your readers that every single Republican senator and representative from the state of Indiana voted against this federal money. And if they really want to put their money where their mouth is, they should send the money back.

Bill Burkhart

Fort Wayne

Congress shows that veterans don't matter

I noticed on the front page recently the VA Medical Center in town is being considered for closure. The reason? It needs some upgrades, possibly close to $40 million worth.

After all, it only serves 23,000 of us veterans, many of us being the recipient of various awards such as The Purple Heart, Silver Star, Bronze Star, et al.

So as Congress sees fit to allow foreign aid to Latvia of $19 million, we 23,000 vets get shut down. As Congress shoves $900 million to Iraq, we 23,000 vets get it shoved down our throats. Congress feels compelled to award Jamaica $31 million, then awards us vets with closure. Let's not forget to applaud Congress for sharing over $1 billion with Moldova since 1992 and not giving us vets even a standing ovation.

Oh, and we need to congratulate Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, et al., for making sure the Kennedy Center got at least $100 million since the depraved Dems took over. We vets really are happy those folks at the Kennedy can dance on their toes, play the violin and sing to high heaven. That really benefits those of us whose flesh and blood has long since rotted in filthy jungles and barren landscapes.

Our congressional delegation to Washington, D.C., is neutered when it comes to standing up for what is right and just. Sen. Todd Young evidently has no idea those counties north of Indianapolis are part of his senatorial responsibility. Jim Banks and Mike Braun are good men but no match for The Grande Dame Pelosi or her sweetheart in the Senate, Big Chuck.

When writing the budget for our country, the evil leadership of Democrats will fund every crackpot, whacked-out group with their hand out. Us 23,000 vet in the VA Northern Health Care system and your 1949 dump of a facility? Get lost, vets. You just ain't worth it.

So, Congress, go ahead and close the VA in Fort Wayne. But don't forget to give Planned Parenthood lots of dough to kill babies. Don't forget to shovel lots and lots of money to all those countries that hate our guts. Good job Congress, bye bye VA.

Dave Cooper

Churubusco

More must be done to end Ukraine chaos

Wake up world, wake up America and wake up Washington, D.C.

World – How long are you going to tolerate this Russian invasion of an independent country? How long are you going to tolerate the killing and destruction? Are you willing to let the butcher go as far as he wants?

It is not enough to exclaim, “we support your fight against this evil empire, and stand behind you.” That is well, good and appreciated, but it is just “feel good” words. They make the proclaimer feel good, but the sufferer still suffers. You need to stand up and “crush the head of the serpent.”

America – Urge your legislators live up to the 1994 Budapest Memorandum signed by Bill Clinton of the U.S., John Major of the U.K., Boris Yeltsin of Russia and Leonid Kuchma of Ukraine, in which Ukraine agreed to give up its weapons for the assurance that they will be protected against outside threats to their country.

Washington, D.C. – Give Ukraine weapons needed to repel this terrorist and stop him from rebuilding the Evil Empire. You may also give them at least part of the fleet of Warthog planes slated for mothballs so they can control their own skies. They are not asking for our soldiers, but the weapons to save their own country. And to those who say that this action would be seen as our involvement, do you believe Putin thinks Ukraine is building the Stinger, Patriot and Tomahawk missiles?

I am sure you have heard the phrase “knock and the door will be opened.” Well, Ukraine has been knocking on the door to the West for decades, and we slammed it shut. I say grow a backbone and stop the bluey before he goes too far. He will not mellow and is not afraid of sanctions.

Al Metel

Fort Wayne

Philharmonic concert stirring in several ways

March 19's “Masterworks” concert by the Fort Wayne Philharmonic at the Embassy Theatre was a evening not to be missed. Unfortunately the house was only between one-fourth and one-third full for one of the best concerts of the season.

Although not on the formal program, the orchestra started with a solidarity tribute with the people of Ukraine by playing both the American and Ukrainian national anthems. The audience sang out loud and clear on the American, and I am sure if we had had the lyrics for the Ukrainian, we would have done so on it too. It brought me near to tears.

The program consisted of two newer works and one “standard” – Dmitri Shostakovich's Symphony No. 5 in D minor. While the Shostakovich No. 5 speaks (sings?) for itself, the two newer works were quite excellent and very enjoyable. First was “Inner Demons” by Stacy Garrop – one of the first pieces with much dissonance that I have ever fully enjoyed.

Second was a Concerto for Timpani (kettle drums). On this, there were two groups of timpani out front – by my count, five drums played by Alison Chorn and six drums played by Eric Schweikert, both principal musicians with the Phil. What a performance! The harps were arrayed on either side of the timpani, and the effect was soul-stirring. The ovation at the end of this piece was long and raucous – the audience wanted more.

All the music was performed with the usual Fort Wayne Phil verve and attention to detail. I hope those who missed the performance can hear it on radio or the web – one for the record books.

John Foell

Auburn

Use care in making charitable donations

As I'm sure you can attest to, times of crisis often bring out the best in people. It's heartening that many, maybe yourself included, donate to provide relief and recovery to those who need it most.

In emotional times, it's important to not forget to give intelligently. That's why I'm sharing some tips that you can use to find and support trustworthy nonprofits that are responding in Ukraine and the surrounding areas, as well as for any future crisis.

Give with your heart, but also give with your head. Do your due diligence and consider using our ratings and information to make sure you can give with confidence. We strongly encourage you to support a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a proven track record. They ensure more accountability than personal fundraisers and your gift will be tax-deductible.

Support trustworthy, impactful nonprofits with a strong commitment to financial health and accountability and transparency. Our Impact & Results, Culture & Community, and Leadership & Adaptability beacons (when available) will provide you with additional insight into a nonprofit's capacity to achieve its mission.

Avoid high-pressure situations. It's OK to take some time to determine how and where you want to give. Use caution when giving over the phone or in-person.

Look for a clear, articulated strategy for how the nonprofit is responding to the crisis. For example, are they equipped to deliver humanitarian goods and services efficiently and cost-effectively through authorized parameters? Does the organization have a dedicated fund that allows your donation to go to a specific relief effort?

Donate through a trusted source. Be wary when clicking links on social media or email. Donating directly through the organization's site or via a trusted tool like our Giving Basket is safer. Additionally, donating using a credit card or PayPal provides you with added protection compared with donating by wire transfer.

Kyle Gardner

director of direct response,

Charity Navigator

Trashy city appalling to returning native

I was born and raised in this beautiful city. I exited Indiana in 1978 and have since lived all over the world, including the last 25 years in Boulder, Colorado. I've been back in Fort Wayne the past several months.

I am shocked and dismayed by the citywide gross amount of littering and trashing of city streets, parks, streams, rivers and playgrounds. Why is Boulder so different? Fort Wayne, we can do this!

Scott Laurie

Fort Wayne