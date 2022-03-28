Gun forces working to arm Hoosiers

Cloaked in a conveniently simplistic interpretation of the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment to the Bill of Rights, and accompanied by bedfellows like the NRA and often the lobbying arm of gun manufacturers, legislators from Indiana's supermajority Republican Party muscled through the legislative process the permitless carry gun bill to allow it to be signed into law by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Indiana now joins 23 other states that share the intention of creating a permitless-carry nation. A nation, if gun advocates and compliant lawmakers have their way, that can be populated by citizens who may carry a firearm for life should they wish to do so without permits, fees, background checks or training.

This dogged push is the latest drip, drip, drip in the loosening of the firearm legislation spigot as gun advocates work tirelessly and methodically to arm Hoosiers. Examples of this deliberate approach also include the July 1, 2020, fee exemption of the five-year license to carry a handgun, followed by the July 1, 2021, fee exemption of the lifetime license to carry a handgun.

Hoosiers have repeatedly indicated through polling their opposition to such change. Yet, preoccupied with life's daily activities, either through ignorance or lack of interest, citizens in our state fail to take action through change-making protest or the ballot box.

Interestingly, Indiana's state legislators have made sure through law that they and their staffers are allowed to carry a gun in the Statehouse but not the average citizen. Like the cowboy who must surrender his gun to the town sheriff, gun-toting Hoosiers are required to leave their guns outside of the statehouse before going through the metal detectors positioned at every entrance. It is only upon exiting the statehouse that constitutional-carry citizens are allowed by law to rearm themselves and venture out once again into what is feeling more and more like the Wild West.

Greg Slyford

Fort Wayne

Women deserve full-size bracket

What is it going to take to get the women's NCAA bracket to be the same size in the paper as the men's bracket? The men's takes up four times the space as the women's. It seems like the women's was only thrown in “because they had to be in there.” You're better than this – make it equal.

Andy Wilder

Fort Wayne

Morning hunt for newspaper no fun

The Journal Gazette should be given thanks for its program of newspaper delivery on the porch. For an additional $5 monthly, your carrier is to deliver the paper on your porch.

However, it has become a game, looking for the paper each morning. Where will it be? In the rose bed out front? In the flower bed to the west of the step? In the mud and rocks to the east of the step? Gee, what fun in the morning. Not! I know it is difficult to get carriers, but is it asking too much for them to do the job correctly?

K.V. Kahn

Fort Wayne