Proper nutrition part of school preparation

As the nation continues to grapple with the pandemic, as many as 1 in 6 Indiana kids could be facing hunger. Luckily, we have a powerful tool to make sure kids don't have to start their day with an empty stomach.

School breakfast provides the consistent nutrition kids need to learn, grow and reach their full potential.

In Indiana, partners are working nonstop to ensure kids are able to access a healthy school breakfast. The Indiana Partnership for Hunger-Free Students, composed of school nutrition professionals, community advocates, health systems and university partners, coordinates statewide efforts to ensure that no child goes hungry.

For example, thanks to support from Purdue Extension's Nutrition Education Program and guidance from its school nutrition team, School City of Hammond was able to provide an additional 64,550 school breakfasts to students.

It's like Vista Fletcher, Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service Midwest regional administrator, says: “A healthy school breakfast is a great way for our youth to start their school day for energy and academic success – and we're thankful to our child nutrition partners such as Indiana No Kid Hungry and the State of Indiana who are helping to provide healthy well-balanced meals to youth across Indiana.”

This March, as we celebrate National Nutrition Month, we're grateful for all those working to provide nutritious school breakfasts and other healthy school meals to kids throughout Indiana. Feeding kids today is one of the best ways we can ensure they're ready to meet the challenges of tomorrow – whatever they may be.

Tarrah Westercamp

Indiana school manager

No Kid Hungry

Rinehart will focus on 'everyday issues'

As a result of last year's redistricting process, the central portion of Fort Wayne is now home to a brand new House District 82. With no incumbent, voters have the opportunity to elect a new voice to send to the Statehouse. I firmly believe Melissa Rinehart is the right person for the job.

Having known Melissa for nearly a decade, I can attest to her character, integrity, ethics and intentions. She is running for the right reasons: to serve her community and to work to ensure that all Hoosiers have a fair shot at a great life.

Her pragmatism, thoughtfulness and collaborative spirit earn her respect from people on all sides of the political spectrum. She is the type of common-sense problem solver we need more of in the Indiana General Assembly.

Melissa's platform is largely focused on everyday issues, such as making sure everyone in our community has affordable health care, a safe place to call home, nutritious food to eat and access to a high-quality education. Too many Hoosiers have been overlooked or allowed to slip through the cracks. Melissa works to solve these problems in her role as executive director of Wellspring Interfaith Social Services, and I am confident she can amplify her positive contributions if elected to the Indiana House.

I encourage the residents of House District 82 to learn more by visiting melissarinehart.com. I am confident you will agree that Melissa is the leader we need in the Indiana General Assembly.

Kody Tinnel

Fort Wayne