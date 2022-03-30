VOTE411 invaluable aid in voter education

Informed voters are empowered voters, and democracy thrives when empowered voters engage in the election process. VOTE411.org is a one-stop shop for election-related information that provides nonpartisan information to the public.

On VOTE411, you can see where your candidates stand on the issues that matter in our community. On VOTE411, sponsored by the League of Women Voters, we have posed questions about key issues customized to specific races. The candidates themselves have been invited to respond directly to these questions. The League of Women Voters Fort Wayne Area calls upon our local candidates to provide frank responses that clarify their positions and show their respect for the voters' right to be informed.

We likewise urge all members of our community to contact their candidates and strongly encourage them to respond. Responses for the primary races are as critical as responses for the general election, so we stress the need to act now.

A list by office of all candidates in contested races is on the home page of our website, LWVFW.org. We thank those candidates who have demonstrated their respect for voters by responding promptly and making sure voters know where they stand. All candidates should likewise empower voters by providing information through this nonpartisan, voter-friendly platform.

VOTE411 serves millions of voters every election as a trusted source of objective and nonpartisan election information. In addition, on VOTE411 you can register to vote and easily see a customized version of all the candidates and issues that will be on your specific ballot. For this primary election and again for the general election in the fall, be an empowered voter by being an informed voter – use VOTE411.org.

Gayla Sorenson

Co-president

League of Women Voters of Fort Wayne

Miller's 2020 experience invaluable to District 82

As the early voting period for the Democratic primary in Indiana will soon be open, I want to recommend that Democratic voters in the new House District 82 take a hard look at Kyle Miller as their choice to run in the November general election. I know he has my support.

Kyle has the experience as a candidate in two previous House elections that it takes to succeed in this race, as well as common-sense positions on key issues. For example, Kyle supports a livable wage, accountability for all educational institutions receiving public education dollars and the legalization of cannabis for medical use.

In his race in 2020, Kyle knocked on hundreds, if not thousands, of doors in the district to get voters acquainted with him and his platform. Kyle has the hard work ethic and commitment to serve that will make him an outstanding representative for Indiana House District 82. Please join me in supporting this worthy candidate.

Patrick Deady

Fort Wayne

High, dry in the desert

The spurt in gas prices reminds me of a quote by Golda Meir she made at the United Nations:

“Let me tell you something that we Israelis have against Moses. He took us 40 years through the desert in order to bring us to the one spot in the Middle East that has no oil!”

Ed Dugan

Woodburn