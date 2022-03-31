Musical parodies sure to bring smiles

The Civic Theater's production of “Forbidden Broadway” was delightful, hilarious and guaranteed to make you laugh out loud.

This hit musical review is a comical tribute to some of the greatest stars and songwriters of the stage. “Hello Dolly,” “Les Miserables,” “Annie” and “Fiddler on the Roof” are just a few of your favorite productions that are parodied and will bring a smile.

Don't miss this wonderful entertainment. There is still one more weekend, April 1-3. You won't regret it!

We are so blessed to have such amazing talent in our city.

Mary Short

Fort Wayne

Wild West mentality taking hold in Indiana

Cloaked in a conveniently simplistic interpretation of the Second Amendment and accompanied by bedfellows such as the NRA, legislators from Indiana's supermajority Republican Party muscled through the legislative process the permitless-carry gun bill signed into law by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Indiana now joins 23 other states who share the intention of creating a permitless-carry nation. A nation, if gun advocates and compliant lawmakers have their way, that can be populated by citizens who may carry a firearm for life should they wish to do so without permits, fees, background checks or training.

This dogged push is the latest drip, drip, drip in the loosening of the firearm legislation spigot as gun advocates work tirelessly and methodically to arm Hoosiers.

Hoosiers have repeatedly indicated through polling their opposition to such change. Yet, preoccupied with life's daily activities, either through ignorance or disinterest, citizens in our state fail to take action through change-making protest or the ballot box.

This loosening of firearm laws represents a big change, and not for the better. In Indiana it is easy to get a gun and easy to carry one.

Interestingly, state legislators have made sure through law that they and their staffers are allowed to carry a gun in the Statehouse, but not the average citizen. Metal detectors and laws on the books prevent Hoosiers from carrying a firearm into the Statehouse.

Like the cowboy who must surrender his gun to the town sheriff, gun-toting Hoosiers are required to leave their guns outside of the Statehouse before going through the metal detectors positioned at every entrance. It is only upon exiting the Statehouse that constitutional-carry citizens are allowed by law to rearm themselves and venture out once again into what is feeling more and more like the Wild West.

Greg Slyford

Fort Wayne

Politicians proving our greatest threat

Politicians have been boasting for years we're the greatest country in the world and took an oath to support and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. Instead of living up to their oaths, many chose to follow a habitual liar and wannabe dictator. The greatest threat to our country is our politicians.

Betty Allan

Fort Wayne