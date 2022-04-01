Jackson overqualified for Supreme Court seat

President Joe Biden has made his selection for America's next Supreme Court justice. Andy Wyss (Letters, March 25) isn't happy. Biden pledged to nominate the first Black woman, and he held to that pledge in his nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. Wyss believes there are other more qualified candidates, and that they are not Black and not women. He could not be more wrong.

Jackson has more experience and credentials than the current nine justices. Jackson has ticked the following five boxes in her career: Supreme Court clerking, public defender, sentencing commission, district judge and court of appeals judge. The current justice with the most credentials on their path to the Supreme Court is Stephen Breyer (whom she is nominated to replace) with three of those qualifications. The remaining eight only tick two of those five boxes.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who was shuttled in after nearly 65 million Americans had already voted for their next president, could not list the five freedoms of religion, press, assembly, speech and government petition at her Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. Justice Brett Kavanaugh is an alleged rapist.

Wyss says: “If our president would nominate a deserving person for our next Supreme Court justice and that person happens to be [B]lack and a woman, I would have no problem with his nomination.” Wyss should have no problem with Biden's nominee because Brown is the most qualified nominee we've had in decades. The ludicrous hearing she gracefully put up with merely shows how resilient, overqualified and unbiased she is.

Judge Brown is a good person. She is an objective person. She is a true American. She is the best person. And she is a Black woman.

Wyss states that he “...would be embarrassed to be [Biden's] nominee.” Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has nothing to be embarrassed about. Wyss, however, should be embarrassed.

Emily Mossoian

Fort Wayne

Partisan rant obscures meaningful message

In the March 27 letter lamenting the possible closing of the VA Medical Center in Fort Wayne in the near future, the writer makes a good argument for the availability of funding to renovate the local facility if we can allocate millions upon millions of dollars in foreign aid to a wide swath of countries. If the writer had merely stopped after “sharing $1 billion with Moldova since 1992 and not giving us vets even a standing ovation,” it would have been quite effective.

Unfortunately, he then veered off the rails into a poison pen diatribe steeped in partisan politics, holding up the Democratic Party and individual Democrats to ridicule, in the process implying the blame for the expenditures cited earlier lies at the feet of Democratic lawmakers.

This rant completely subverts the objective of the writer, diverting the attention of the reader from the point at hand to political demagoguery, a very counterproductive way to end his letter.

David Oberstar

Fort Wayne