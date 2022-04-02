Bullies' 'teasing' born of cowardice

When I hear people taking Will Smith's side, I ask myself: “Would he have done the same if it was Dwayne Johnson (the Rock) or anyone who could easily punch his lights out?” If not, then he is a coward.

As a high school teacher for 40 years, I witnessed countless instances of bullying. Inevitably, when I talked to the kid doing the bullying, he would say, “I was just teasing.”

Here is how I tell the difference between bullying and teasing: If you wouldn't do or say it to an NFL linebacker or professional wrestler, then it's bullying and you shouldn't do or say it to anyone. If it's innocent teasing, then the target shouldn't matter.

Ron Weiss

Fort Wayne

All ethnicities qualify as 'true Americans'

On March 25, Andy Wyss complained about President Joe Biden nominating a Black woman for Supreme Court justice. He claimed that by limiting the choice to a particular demographic, we might not get the best person for job.

This is based on the fallacy that, in a country of 300 million people, there is a singular superlative candidate. In a country our size, there will be several people competent to do the job.

The other fallacy is that one person can “objectively” be aware of all aspects of living in our great and diverse nation.

Putting diverse perspectives on the court isn't some oversensitive “woke” project. It is absolutely essential if we want to live in a biblically just society. The call to “do justice” isn't about punishment as much as maintaining honest and equitable relations with all people every day. As a nation, we cannot do this without making sure differing voices are heard.

Then there is the real reason for Wyss objecting to Ketanji Brown Jackson. One of the qualifications he states is “a person that does not view themselves as anyone more than a true American.” I thought that an odd phrase. “More than a true American” means not Hispanic American, not Asian American, not African American or any other hyphenated Americans.

Jackson will, if confirmed, go down in history as the first African American woman on the Supreme Court. It doesn't matter how she views herself, that distinction will be imposed on her by the society we live in. Our country only allows white people to escape these racial distinctions and be “true Americans” in this context.

I'm going to be very impolite and not politically correct at all in naming the real reason for objecting to the more-than-qualified Ketanji Jackson Brown's nomination: racism.

Eric Mory

Fort Wayne

Lifesaving law officer, family deserve salute

Thanks to Officer Gary Griffith for being able to respond so quickly to save Lucas Bratten's life (“City officer lauded for saving teen's life at eatery,” March 31). I have a lot of respect for Griffith and his relatives mentioned in the article. The whole family is to be commended for their years of dedication to law enforcement.

I sincerely hope Bratten is receiving help.

Michael L. Noll

Fort Wayne