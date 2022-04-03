Letters to the editor

Court nominee's treatment in line with recent pattern

The process of selecting a Supreme Court justice has become very partisan in recent years. The voting follows political affiliations, and the hearings that precede the vote are very much slanted according to which side of the fence the nominee tends to lean.

The original intent was for the Supreme Court to be a nonpartisan body, but clearly that is no longer possible.

It doesn't seem that Ketanji Brown Jackson is being treated much differently than other recent candidates. Since I did not listen to all of the hearings, I cannot say whether this candidate received the “partisan attack in the clothing of civility” as was stated in a New York Daily News editorial (March 25). However, reflect back on the hearings for Amy Coney Barrett just 17 months ago.

When the candidate talked about her family and said nice things about her seven children during her hearings, she was attacked by liberals who said she described her biological children as intellectually superior, while she talked about her two adopted Haitian children as athletic and happy, as though they were less talented than her own biological children. The implied conclusion: Barrett was exhibiting racism in her own family. The fact that her youngest biological child has Down syndrome became an issue of her describing him “only by his disability,” according to her detractors.

It would appear that Barrett, a white woman being scrutinized for a seat on the Supreme Court, was not treated with much “civility” or kindness either. It is certainly a sad state of affairs in our political system that it seems in order to build themselves up, it is necessary for politicians to tear others down. Often this falls at the feet of the media, who put their own slant on the news they report.

What ever happened to kindness in our society?

Marge Reinke

Warren

AEP easement process riddled with deceptions

Last year my neighbors and I in Hacienda Village were approached by AEP to sign a new easement in preparation for updating lines. We researched our options. This is what we found:

1) Signing the contract was a violation of our mortgage agreement and allows the bank to call the balance of our note due at any time.

2) If our property is surveyed when we go to sell our home, it is at the discretion of the surveyor whether to include the easement land. The property value could drop by tens of thousands of dollars.

3) The existing easement contract is sufficient for AEP to complete its work.

4) The new contract gives AEP the right to do anything to the land “for their enjoyment” and takes away homeowners' right to do anything, including have a fence.

5) The current agreement requires AEP to pay for any damages or remove any non-permanent item within the easement (fence, trees, sheds, etc.). The new agreement says that if there is anything within the easement, the homeowner has to pay to remove them.

6) AEP is granting itself the right to treat the easement and the rest of our property “if they deem necessary” with pesticides, herbicides and growth prohibitors.

7) AEP is granting itself the right to remove anything from our non-easement property as deemed necessary.

8) AEP is granting itself the right to come onto our property at any time without notice or approval.

9) AEP could use alternate means to complete the work including using helicopters or rerouting the line. Both options are more expensive.

This contract is used nationwide. Homeowners need this information so they can make an informed decision on what is best for their property.

Melissa Branum

Fort Wayne